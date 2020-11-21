Ash & Elm Cider Co. Releases Variety Pack and Cider Subscription Service

Indianapolis IN — Ash & Elm Cider Co. is releasing a 12-pack 2020 Cider of the Month variety box collection as well as a cider subscription service on Black Friday. The variety pack will feature all ciders released in 2020 as “Cider of The Month” in a branded gift box for the holiday season, with popular flavors like Blueberry Lavender, Strawberry Lemonade, and Margarita.

“We’ve offered our Cider of the Month program out of our tasting room for four years now,” said owner Andrea Homoya. “This year we started canning them, and we realized that holding some back for a variety pack would act as a year-in-review for people who wanted to revisit their favorites or who missed some of the releases.”

In addition to the 2020 gift box, the fast-growing Indianapolis cidery is debuting a cider subscription service for their 2021 Cider of the Month program. Customers who subscribe to the club will get quarterly shipments that include the ciders of the month, rotating seasonals, and other perks, sent to their homes or reserved in the tasting room for pick-up.

“Since debuting our online store in March, we’ve noticed that a lot of cider fans from around the country order a shipment every month,” Homoya said. “We decided that a subscription service would be useful, both for fans from out of state and for folks who can’t get down to our tasting room every month.”

Both the 2020 Gift Box and the online cider subscription program will go live on Black Friday.

Online store: www.ashandelmcider.com/buycider

Website: http://www.ashandelmcider.com

###

About Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. was opened in the summer of 2016 by husband and wife team Aaron and Andréa Homoya. As a company, Ash & Elm Cider Co. strives to make quality ciders using apples from around the Midwest and help cultivate the market for craft cider in Indianapolis. Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s craft cider is served at their tasting room and at bars and restaurants around Indianapolis.

For More Information:

https://www.ashandelmcider.com/cider-of-the-month