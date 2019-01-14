Asbury Park Brewery and Panic At The Disco Collaborate on IPA

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Asbury Park Brewery today announced that a limited edition Panic! At The Disco beer, called IP!ATD, will be available exclusively at the internationally acclaimed rock band’s sold out Prudential Center show on Jan. 18 in Newark, New Jersey. IP!ATD will also be available at Asbury Park Brewery starting Jan. 19 while supplies last.

Asbury Park Brewery’s collaboration with Panic! At The Disco began in March 2018 when the two brewed a small batch that was only served at a secret show in celebration of the announcement of Pray For the Wicked at the legendary Stone Pony.

The Panic! Inspired IP!ATD India Pale Ale (6 percent ABV, 65 IBU’s) features a strong malt backbone, complemented with a hop nose of citrus and pine. Subtle bitterness gives way to hop juiciness in the aftertaste, distinctive of an East Coast IPA.

Asbury Park Brewery’s co-founder Jeff Plate sat with Urie to solidify what the musician loved in a beer and agreed on representing elements of West Coast styles that have been dominant in recent years, but also worked in East Coast elements that reflect the Brewery.

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie said, “I say this often but beer really is my comfort food. With all the traveling I do, it’s something I look forward to knowing I can usually find a local beer that represents the city I’m visiting or have one of my classic favorites for when I’m feeling homesick. For me, IP!ATD is a blend of both those feelings— uniting a familiar taste with something fresh.”

About Panic! At The Disco

Panic! At The Disco is currently on the second leg of their Pray For The Wicked Tour. The 28-city leg, which has already sold out numerous arenas, kicked off on Jan. 10, 2019 in Buffalo, New York and wraps on February 20, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Their latest single “High Hopes” is a certified hit, and claimed the #1 spot across three radio formats simultaneously at Pop, Hot AC and Alternative radio. The song, which was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for exceeding one million units sold, has also cracked the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, making it their biggest single since 2006’s breakout “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

About Asbury Park Brewery

Asbury Park Brewery was co-founded in 2016 by local musician-turned-lawyer Jeff Plate and Crush Music founder Bob McLynn. Located in a 9,600 square foot warehouse hosting a 1,000 square foot taproom and a 20-barrel brew house, Asbury Park Brewery brings craft beer and music together in a city where music lives.