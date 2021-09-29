Artisanal Imports Partners with Westons Cider for Stowford Press Apple Cider

Austin, TX – Artisanal Imports is excited to announce that it has partnered with Westons Cider located in Herefordshire, United Kingdom to be the exclusive U.S. importer for its acclaimed Stowford Press Apple Cider. Distributor orders for on- and off-premise retailers are actively being managed and fulfilled by Artisanal Imports.

Stowford Press Apple Cider is an award-winning, refreshing, medium-dry sparkling cider bursting with the delicious flavor of crisp cider apples sourced from within 50 miles of the Westons Cider mill in Herefordshire, United Kingdom.

The cider bursts with fruity aroma and pours a bright and luminous pale golden straw color. At 4.5% ABV, it is sessionable and pairs exceptionally well with British pub food – notably handmade Scotch eggs, meat pies, sausages and traditional fish and chips.

“We’ve reached across the pond to bring a highly notable English cider to the states,” says Artisanal Imports CEO Bob Leggett. “Westons Cider is an iconic English brand established in 1880, and its Stowford Press Apple Cider will soon be a staple at English pubs and English-inspired restaurants across the U.S.”

Westons Cider has a long family history of premium cider-making with roots going back to 1880. Five Weston generations have worked with like-minded colleagues in the pursuit of their passion: creating authentic ciders that people will love. Its Stowford Press Apple Cider has grown to be the third-largest draught apple cider in the United Kingdom.

Stowford Press Apple Cider is now available for purchase nationwide in retail stores in 4-packs of 16.9oz cans.

