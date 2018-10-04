Artisanal Brewers Collective to Open Broxton Brewery and Public House

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The bustling Los Angeles neighborhood of Westwood Village has a new, exciting place to meet with Broxton, a community brewery & public house taking up residence in the historic Janss Dome building at 1099 Westwood Boulevard. Brought to you by Artisanal Brewers Collective (ABC), Broxton will offer a friendly neighborhood hangout with house made brews, fun and unique draft cocktails, California comfort food and a game-laced patio. The much-anticipated Broxton is slated to open its doors on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

“After spending time getting to know the Westwood community and its diverse population of residents, students, and businesses, it was clear that Westwood really needed a great, fun neighborhood place for everyone to meet,” said ABC co-founder, Paige Reilly. “We want to provide a local venue for work parties, a hot date, or a place to bring your family. Being Westwood’s community brewery & public house is what we have always wanted, and we’re so excited that the community has been so welcoming.”

In the spirit of offering a little something for everyone, Broxton boasts a variety of dining options to suit every need. Guests can sit at the U-shaped counter or at the long community tables in the domed dining area. Those on-the-go will be able to purchase food from ‘Brox Lunch,’ the to-go branded side lunch entrance, and sit at one of the community public tables on Westwood Boulevard. Overlooking the brewery, guests can experience beautiful views from the building’s large windows and enjoy a respite from the bustle of the ground floor. Guests looking for a more intimate evening can reserve coveted two tops overlooking the first-floor dining room. Broxton’s relaxed ambiance spills out onto the kid and dog-friendly patio and outdoor dining space, providing an idyllic hangout complete with a collection of classic board games and shuffleboard.

Broxton’s community focus continues with the house made beers, which will be tailored to Westwood Village. The seven-barrel system will serve up a wide range of beer styles directly off the brite beer tanks from American varieties such as hop forward West Coast IPAs and refreshing blonde ales, to Belgian, English and German inspired classics like quads, hefeweizens and British milds. The bar will feature 16 taps consisting of Broxton house brews as well as other ABC location brews.

Bringing more than a decade of brewing experience to Broxton, Brewers Noah Regnery and Brandon Edwards will oversee all on-site brewing operations. Born and bred in the rich craft beer culture that is San Diego, Noah and Brandon honed expertise from their days at the legendary Pizza Port Brewing. Noah went on to win many local, national, and international awards such as the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. Brandon was most recently Head Brewer at Columbus Brewing Company, where he led the team to gold at the World Beer Cup and was honored at The Great American Beer Festival.

The welcoming atmosphere at Broxton is bolstered by the menu of California comfort. Broxton revisits the traditional “meat and three” concept, but delivers it with a distinctively West Coast touch. Choose a plate with one protein, two seasonal sides and a mini biscuit, including choices like Charcoal Chicken, Wood Grilled Steak or Blackened Tofu (vegan) as well as hot and cold sides like Wax Bean Salad (vegan) and Cheesy Grits. While the menu pays homage to comfort food, it is decidedly Californian in its ingredient choices and offerings. Focusing on the freshest locally-sourced ingredients, Broxton offers an approachable, contemporary array of vegan and non-vegan fare that is ideal for sharing. Enjoy snacks like Sea Island Red Pea Hummus (vegan), a light and bright hummus made from an heirloom variety of field peas, or stand-out sandwiches like the Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, an addictively spiced ode to a Nashville classic replete with vinegar-y slaw, mayo and pickles on brioche, and The Big Mohawk (vegan), made with double-stacked Impossible meat patties, vegan American and special sauce. Set dinner plates indulge deeper, more soulful cravings, like the Mac n Cheese Skillet made with cheddar, fusilli, pickled jalapenos and ‘crunchy stuff’ or even the Cauliflower Steak (vegan), a thick ‘steak’ of tender cauliflower grilled over embers and slathered in mint chimichurri and sweet peppers.

“When we think of our best dining experiences, it is the community and the hospitality that stand out,” said Culinary Director Trevor Farris. “We wanted to bring that ’come one, come all’ spirit to both food and service here at Broxton. Our goal is to create a comfortable community brewery & restaurant for the neighborhood and what better way to do that than through refreshing beer and comfort food?”

The restaurant’s beverage program will complement the food with easy and approachable cocktail recipes that can quench every thirst. Many cocktails will be served from a draft system. Guests can expect a high and tight cocktail list, including Ancho Thirsty, a smoky twist on a margarita with tamarind and ancho verde poblano liqueur, the Forbidden Old Fashioned which incorporates apple and black walnut bitters into the Angel’s Envy based cocktail, and Unicorns & Sunshine which includes the natural, color-changing Empress gin, lavender, passion fruit, and sparkling elderflower lemonade.

Overseeing Broxton will be General Manager Lisanne Magnus, who brings 10 years of hospitality expertise. After 9 years in the music industry, Lisanne started her career in the restaurant industry as a server and bartender. She assisted in rebranding The Snakepit Alehouse, which was her first foray into management. She then became a bar manager at Zinque, restaurant manager for Citrus Hospitality (Perch, Mrs. Fish, Hill Street Pizza) and General Manager at the Hudson. Lisanne joined Artisanal Brewers Collective as Assistant General Manager at Bluebird Brasserie before taking the helm at Broxton.

From the beer to the cocktails to the food, Broxton is all about fostering a sense of community, and the design of the space adds to that neighborhood vibe. Local architect and designer Anthony Eckelberry has breathed new life into the 4100-square-foot historic Janss Dome building with contemporary design elements that create a warm and welcoming setting. Lofty ceilings are grounded by concrete floors, wooden accents and dark blue upholstery. The main design focal point is the wainscoted wooden U-shaped bar that surrounds the crown jewel of the space, a 7-barrel stainless-steel brewery. Huge historic windows flood the venue with natural light, while exposed rafters inside the highest point of the dome create a rustic, natural feel, drawing your eye upward. Out on the patio, a living wall adds a luscious pop of greenery and a peaceful vibe to the outdoor area. Square wood table tops with shady umbrellas will make it the perfect place to enjoy an outdoor meal, a house made beer, or a refreshing cocktail.

Broxton will be open 6 days a week from 11am-11pm Monday and Wednesday, 11am-12am Thursday and Friday, 10am-12am Saturday and 10am-11pm Sunday (closed on Tuesdays).

For more information about the restaurant visit broxtonla.com or follow along on Instagram @broxtonbrew Twitter @labroxton and Facebook.