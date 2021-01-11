Arryved Expands Industries, Launches Arryved Online, and Doubles Customers in 2020

Boulder, Colo. — Arryved, the leading point-of-service (POS) provider for craft beverage and food establishments, reached several milestones in 2020. The POS provider doubled its customer base in 2020, expanding into new industries in the craft beverage space; launched Arryved Online, a new product that allows Arryved customers to build online storefronts; and saw more than 100,000 guest downloads of its mobile payment app while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 88.

To help its customers — businesses in the craft beverage industry such as craft breweries, cideries, meaderies, distilleries, brewpubs and non-production taprooms — survive the evolving legislation, health concerns, and consumer behavior of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arryved launched its latest product Arryved Online. Arryved Online allows Arryved customers to create custom branded online stores and sell their products online for curbside, to-go, home delivery and on-premise, contactless, table service. The new features of Arryved Online fully integrate with the Arryved POS platform, making fulfillment of orders from all points of origin a seamless experience for establishments and guests.

The new offering helped drive profitability for the craft beer and beverage industry in 2020. Since March, during high shut down cycles, as much as 40% of monthly revenue generated through Arryved’s POS technology has been attributed to online orders and to-go or curbside pickup sales. This is a huge change year-over-year, as pre-orders from manufacturing taprooms were negligible prior to COVID.

“Our customers, many of whom had never needed an online storefront, were forced to adapt to shifting consumer behavior in 2020. With the launch of Arryved Online this year, we were able to help breweries and other food and beverage-focused businesses become leaders in implementing safer practices in their communities,” says Arryved Chief Executive Officer David Norman.

Although online stores and mobile payments were a rising trend in 2020, Arryved is seeing a shift in the beverage industry that may lead the way to payments-by-phone becoming popularized in the long term. The company saw consumer app downloads nearly double month-over-month in 2020, with more than 100,000 craft beverage lovers paying for their craft beverages through the Arryved app totaling over $5.5 million in transactions.

Through its innovative and quick-acting approach to helping its customers navigate unprecedented challenges, Arryved’s mobile app and e-commerce offerings position breweries, bars, cideries, meaderies, and distilleries to accept contactless payment and fans to place touch-free orders from their favorite establishments online and on-premise.

About Arryved

Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft beverage service industry: breweries, cideries, distilleries, wineries, brewpubs, and non-brewery taprooms. In four short years we’ve grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of satisfied accounts. We’re a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the craft beverage industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Evolve the archaic Point of Sale system from being a much-maligned obstacle into a flexible Point of Service tool that elevates guest experiences, fosters enhanced server relationships, and provides owners and managers with robust and easily digestible insight to make informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com.