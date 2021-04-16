Arrogant Consortia and Foundry Distilling Co. Collaborate To Release Arrogant Bastard Whiskey

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

West Des Moines, IA – Fans of Arrogant Consortia’s aggressively bold, hoppy Arrogant Bastard Ale rejoice! Iowa-based Foundry Distilling Co. has collaborated with Arrogant Consortia to distill the mash bill of Arrogant Bastard beer into a 97-proof American malt whiskey. The result of this team-up is a unique whiskey that embodies the strong punch of a beer that’s subliminally sublime, and it’s set to be unleashed to the world throughout April 2021.

“We are excited for people to try this one-of-a-kind world-class whiskey,” said Scott Bush, owner of Foundry Distilling Company. “It has been a great pleasure working with Arrogant Consortia to distill an amazing spirit.”

Arrogant Bastard Whiskey started as mash produced from Arrogant Consortia in Escondido, California. The notorious ale’s unfermented worry was then transported to be refined at Foundry Distilling Co.’s distillery, located in the Historic Valley Junction area of West Des Moines, Iowa. This whiskey has been aged for 26 months in 30-gallon new charred American oak barrels and has notes of citrus, herbal tea, and allspice with a finish that consists of a warming, bright citrus zest.

Arrogant Bastard Whiskey is currently available for purchase in limited quantities in Iowa and at Foundry Distilling Co., while beer and spirit enthusiasts in California can expect to get their hands on this whiskey on April 20th, 2021.

This truly unique collaboration is made possible by Foundry Distilling Co.’s Brewer-Distiller Alliance initiative, which aims to work with outstanding breweries across the nation to produce remarkable, distinctive whiskeys from their beer recipes. The breweries produce the wort using their recipes, and Foundry then ferments, distills, and barrel ages the spirit to create whiskey. Foundry Distilling Company and its partners have generated a diverse collection of exclusive limited-edition whiskeys.

Bush stated, “The opportunity to work with such top-tier breweries such as Arrogant Consortia to make astonishing whiskeys is an honor. Arrogant Bastard Whiskey, as with all of our collaborations, is something exceptional that we’re sure you won’t want to miss.”

For more information about the Arrogant Bastard Whiskey or the Brewer-Distiller Alliance, visit foundrydistillingcompany.com/arrogant-bastard-ale/.

About Arrogant Consortia

Arrogant Consortia is a wholly-owned imprint of Stone Brewing. Its often aggressive and always self-righteous lineup of beers includes Arrogant Bastard Ale and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Arrogant Bastard Ale, among others. The world-renowned brewery is well-known for waving the proud flag of independent craft brewing while rallying against the bland, boring nature of industrialized, commodified “fizzy yellow beer.”

About Foundry Distilling Co.

Foundry Distilling Co. strives to be one of the most innovative distilleries in the world by providing unique products, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like our Private Barrel Club, and collaborating with an alliance of nationally recognized breweries, known as the Brewer-Distiller Alliance. Their flagship product, The Real Stuff is made from a mash of grain and cane and aged in charred oak kegs, and is an attempt to recreate the actual process used to make the legendary “Off-the-Farm” spirit of rural Iowa farmers. To learn more, please visit www.foundrydistillingcompany.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.