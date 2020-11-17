Arlington Announces New Hires, Grows Debt Capital Markets Team

Birmingham, AL — Arlington Capital Advisors, a leading consumer-focused investment bank, announced that it has hired Will Saxton into its Debt Capital Markets practice. Will joins restaurant finance veteran Bill Kraus on Arlington’s DCM team, and the group will be focused on helping clients and companies with a variety of debt capital services, including acquisition financing, refinancing existing debt, debt recapitalizations, working capital management, and growth financing opportunities.

“Will is a great addition to the growing Arlington team,” said Seton Marshall, Arlington’s President & COO. “We are seeing a wider and more diverse set of capital structure alternatives in the marketplace. Will’s addition to the debt capital markets team marks a significant expansion in our capabilities and will accelerate the DCM practice’s growth and presence in the market.”

“I am excited to join the Arlington team and help continue to build its DCM practice,” said Saxton. “The firm’s impressive positioning and expertise in the consumer sector and the ways ACA outpunches its weight on transactions is what attracted me to the firm. The ability to bring a more diverse suite of products to our existing client base and expand the scope of new prospective clients should create interesting new opportunities and a compelling value proposition for our engagements.”

Prior to joining Arlington, Will worked in the Financial Sponsors Group at Credit Suisse in New York, where he executed over $30 billion of Leveraged Finance transactions for private equity clients. Will attended the University of Tennessee and holds JD and MBA degrees from the University of Arkansas and University of Virginia, respectively.

In addition to Saxton, Draper Newton and Griffin Walker have joined the Arlington team as analysts. Draper is a recent graduate from Auburn University, where he majored in Finance. Griffin joins the team after graduating from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance.

About Arlington Capital Advisors

Arlington Capital Advisors is a boutique investment bank that specializes in providing businesses in the consumer sector with advisory services. Arlington focuses on providing strategic advice to its clients, including sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions, sourcing growth capital and other capital-centric strategic alternatives for businesses. Securities offered through its affiliate, Arlington Capital Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Visit arlingtoncapitaladvisors.com to learn more about our firm.