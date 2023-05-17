Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. Hires Bradley Miles, Former Head of Innovation at Firestone Walker, as Head of Production

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. announced it had hired Bradley Miles as head of production. His first day at the brewery was Monday, May 15.

For the past eight years, Brad’s been making beer at Firestone Walker Brewing Co. in Paso Robles, Calif. In 2021, he became Firestone’s head of R&D and innovation, and it was in this role that he developed the recipes for some of their most popular beers, including Hopnosis, Double Hopnosis, Primal Elements, and Dad Bod Quad (which just snagged a medal at the World Beer Cup last weekend).

At Arizona Wilderness, Brad will be overseeing all aspects of beer production, designing new recipes, and leading our team of brewers. He has mountains of technical brewing knowledge along with a mind for innovation, and we’re extremely excited to see what he’ll create at AZ Wilderness.

“AZ Wilderness is a community brewery with an ethos that’s bigger than the beer or the brewery itself,” Miles says. “That’s really what drew me to it. I’m excited to be part of that larger mission–and to make some great beer along the way.

About Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company

Opened in 2013, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company was created to celebrate handcrafted beers that are inspired by the beautiful and diverse state of Arizona. Many of our ideas and values are influenced by our time spent in nature. We continuously strive to embrace Arizona’s vast agricultural community and pursue sustainable efforts that contribute to the conservation of Arizona’s natural resources.

For More Information:

https://www.azwbeer.com/