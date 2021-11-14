Archetype Brewing Hires New COO

GAINES MYER BRINGS A WEALTH OF EXPERTISE & KNOWLEDGE OF THE ASHEVILLE BREW SCENE TO THE A-TEAM

ASHEVILLE, NC – Archetype Brewing is stoked to announce our new and first-ever Chief Operating Officer, Gaines Myer.

Gaines is excited to join the A-Team: “It is beyond a dream to be offered this opportunity to join the “A-Team” at Archetype Brewing. I have been in the Asheville beer business for years and witnessed so much of the growth in our industry; To now have the good fortune to take the helm at a brewery I have so much respect for is incredible.”

Gaines is a fourth generation Ashevillian and has been in the beer and brewing industry for the last 21 years. During his time inside one of Asheville’s most iconic industries, he has worked almost every role – from driving delivery trucks, to bartending, to sales and marketing, and in various levels of leadership as a General Manager, a Director of Operations, and most recently as a Packaging Manager at Burial Beer Company. Gaines is currently the President of the Asheville Brewers Alliance board, serving alongside Archetype owner, Brad Cassanova.

From new COO, Gaines Myer: “”I am excited to be able to share the knowledge and skills that I have gained with the already amazing team at Archetype and look forward to being part of the growth of the brewery and brand.”

From Archetype owner, Brad Casanova: “I am thrilled to bring Gaines into the Archetype family. We’ve worked together on the board of the Asheville Brewers Alliance for the last few years, so I’ve seen him in action first hand. He’s a skilled leader and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. He’s also just a great guy to know and be around, and that was a huge factor in bringing him in as a Chief Operating Officer. I trust him taking the reins with my Archetype family and look forward to seeing him lead us in the coming years.”

Archetype Brewing was founded in 2017, serving up American and Belgian-style beers with a focus on creating complex, mindful, living beer. Archetype beer can be found at restaurants and taprooms throughout the Asheville area, and packaged beers can be found in select craft beer retailers throughout the state.

For more information, please contact Drew Fowler by email at info@ArchetypeBrewing.com or by cell at 601-497-5431.