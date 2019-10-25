Archer Roose Hires Former BON & VIV Director

BOSTON – Archer Roose Collective, the Boston-based wine brand that produces worldly wines for the curious in planet-friendly formats, is announcing the official addition of Khaki Wennstrom, who will spearhead the brand’s efforts to grow its national presence through strategic partnerships and events.

Wennstrom, former Director of Business Development for SpikedSeltzer (now known as BON & VIV) and the brand’s first employee, has been credited as an industry leader and key contributor to the success of the booming hard seltzer category, projected to grow to a 2.5-billion dollar industry by 2021. Wennstrom’s savvy approach and strong background in events, partnerships, and grassroots marketing ultimately positioned SpikedSeltzer as a unique lifestyle brand with a robust cult following, making her a natural fit to drive the development of Archer Roose as an emerging force in the canned wine sector.

Wennstrom’s creativity extends beyond traditional food and beverage industry marketing, with much of her success stemming from the uncanny ability to infiltrate a multitude of industries and customer bases to drive maximum awareness. While at SpikedSeltzer, Wennstrom leveraged her connections in the fashion industry to keep the Vogue Magazine refrigerators stocked with product, secured placement in Vineyard Vines catalogues, and generated opportunities within the wellness space through SpikedSeltzer’s partnership with yoga festival, Wanderlust. Her innovative approach to marketing elevated the brand and garnered media attention while simultaneously growing a new category of business.

This experience in launching and promoting hard seltzer will be valuable at Archer Roose Collective, which recently shook up the canned wine market with the launch of SPRITZ by Archer Roose – the first low-alcohol sparkling wine. At Archer Roose, the primary objective of Khaki’s new role will be to nurture continued growth and development of existing Archer Roose partners, including SummerStage, Museum of Ice Cream, Little Spoon, ByChloe and more, as well as identify and foster new strategic opportunities with key regional and nationally-known entities that embrace and represent the adventurous spirit of Archer Roose.

“When my friend from Boston told me about Archer Roose and I saw the packaging and then tasted the product, I knew, just like I did when I learned about SpikedSeltzer, that I had to be a part of what they’re doing,” Wennstrom states. Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO of Archer Roose Collective, welcomes Khaki to the team by adding “we’re excited by the creative energy that Khaki brings to our growing Sales and Marketing team. She’s a seasoned risk taker and will be valuable asset in furthering Archer Roose Collective as a Category Leader and a thought leader.”

For more information on Archer Roose Collective, or to find out where you can find Archer Roose near you, visit www.ArcherRoose.com.