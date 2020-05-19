Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Appalachian State University Celebrate Class of 2020 With Yosef Raspberry Hard Seltzer

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) is building on its long-term partnership with Appalachian State University (App State) with the release of Yosef Raspberry Hard Seltzer, a crisp and refreshing hard seltzer bursting with raspberry flavor. The hard seltzer is the second release in the co-branded Yosef lineup, named for App State’s bearded Mountaineers mascot, and is the nation’s first hard seltzer co-branded with a university. Yosef Raspberry Hard Seltzer is rolling out in four-packs of 16-ounce cans available at AMB’s Boone taproom and at select retailers across North Carolina this month.

“As an App alum, I’m excited that AMB is continuing to build on this great partnership and support the university’s Fermentation Sciences and Athletics Programs with fun and exciting new products,” said Nathan Kelischek, AMB co-founder and master brewer. “Yosef Golden Ale was a huge hit throughout the sports seasons last year, and we wanted to follow it up by releasing a hard seltzer in time for graduation and the kickoff to summer. While graduation looks a little different this year, we still want to celebrate the class of 2020 and give folks a much-needed reminder of summer days head with this crisp, refreshing hard seltzer.”

Inspired by the fresh raspberries found all over the High Country in the summertime, Yosef Raspberry Hard Seltzer has a delicious and fruity flavor, fresh raspberry aroma and crisp, clean finish. The hard seltzer clocks in at 5% ABV and has 130 calories, three carbs, and zero sugar per 16-ounce serving. Thanks to official licensing through Affinity Licensing, App State’s licensing agency, Yosef Raspberry Hard Seltzer is packaged into white cans emblazoned with the App State logo. A portion of sales from the hard seltzer will go to support the university’s A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences program.

Yosef Raspberry Hard Seltzer

About Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) is dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer, while focusing its business model on community, sustainability, and philanthropy. The brewery is deeply rooted in the Boone community and supports dozens of local non-profits each year through the We Can So You Can Foundation and its Pints for Non-Profits program at the taproom. AMB has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including its year-round Lager and Not an IPA (P.S. It’s an IPA), which won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, and Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which earned gold at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival. AMB’s core portfolio also includes Long Leaf IPA, Spoaty Oaty Pale Ale, and Porter, a gold medal winner at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition.

About Appalachian State University

As the premier, public undergraduate institution in the state of North Carolina, Appalachian State University prepares students to lead purposeful lives as global citizens who understand and engage their responsibilities in creating a sustainable future for all. The Appalachian Experience promotes a spirit of inclusion that brings people together in inspiring ways to acquire and create knowledge, to grow holistically, to act with passion and determination, and to embrace diversity and difference. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Appalachian is one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina System. Appalachian enrolls more than 19,000 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors.