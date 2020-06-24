Aperity Expands Latin American Division to Provide Data Management and Analytic Solutions to Fast Moving CPG Industries

Louisville, KY – Aperity, Inc., an innovative provider of data management and analytic solutions for supply chain partners, today announced that it is expanding its presence in Latin America to support its growing business in a variety of fast moving CPG industries.

According to Juan Reffreger, Managing Partner for Aperity Latin America, “For the past several years, our team on the ground has been supporting our growing wine and spirits relationships with customers including Beam Suntory and the Patron Spirits Company as well as expanding relationships with Guatemala-based Lanquetin Pharmaceutical Company, one of Central America’s largest wholesale drug distributors, and other CPG companies. We are delighted to expand our presence and introduce industry-specific Data Exchanges to meet the growing demand in Latin America.”

Aperity’s Latin American team has both commercial and operations capabilities in Guatemala, Mexico and throughout Central America including developers, data analysts and engineers, project managers and business intelligence consultants. Leveraging its expertise in machine learning to automate data collection and harmonization, Aperity helps its customers incorporate highly relevant data sources immediately, preserve the quality and clarity of the data and develop data-driven business strategies.

“Aperity provides our wholesale drug distribution business with constantly-updated sales and brand performance reports and analytics that immediately meet our business needs,” said Fernando Sotovando, Brand Manager and Marketing Coordinator at Lanquetin. “Thanks to these actionable insights, we have been able to quickly identify better opportunities in our market and maximize our profitability. We are very pleased with Aperity’s level of service, follow-up and immediate support which gives us absolute confidence in the valuable solutions that they provide.” Please visit the recent case study “Aperity’s Data Analyzer Identifies Actionable Sales and Marketing Insights for Lanquetin” for more information about Aperity’s relationship with Lanquetin.

Since its founding in 2005, Aperity has been a data analytics provider focused on accelerating accurate insights. Its team learned over time, however, that as strong as their customer support and innovative data analytics products were, they were essentially useless if the customer data provided was slow and inaccurate. As a result, the Company refocused on the “plumbing” of the analytics business, utilizing its expertise in machine learning and data prediction to ingest, cleanse and harmonize data to ensure its accuracy and usability.

Aperity’s recently launched its revolutionary Beverage Data Exchange, the industry’s first open community-centric data solution that helps facilitate business insights between supply chain partners. Aperity’s Beverage Data Exchange makes it simple to connect, clean, harmonize and deliver.

“The industry is demanding new and innovative solutions to improve data quality and governance in terms of visibility, accuracy, speed and transparency and Juan and his team are ready to deliver,” said John Madalon, Aperity Founder and CEO. “We are excited to create revolutionary products to facilitate improved business insights between supply chain partners in Latin America and around the globe.”

About Aperity, Inc.

Aperity is an innovative data management and analytic solutions provider transforming how data is shared. Our Beverage Data Exchange is the industry’s first open community-centric data solution that accelerates the exchange of data and facilitates improved business insights between supply chain partners. By leveraging AI and machine learning, our products allow you to better integrate and build actionable insights quickly and accurately so you can spend less on data prep, harmonization and cleansing and more time on analytics and results. For more information, please visit https://aperity.com/.