Announcing the Official Launch of Dad Water

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— The team behind wildly popular fruit-infused vodka water, Mom Water, announced the official launch of its newest offering, Dad Water. Dad Water comes in four, non-carbonated, fruit-infused Tequila water flavors, each with a unique name and persona. Now available across select states, Dad Water is sold in 8-can variety packs featuring two of each flavor in ready-to-drink 12-ounce standard cans.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring Dad Water to life, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with our fans,” says Bryce Morrison, co-founder and CEO of Mom Water. “The personas we’ve created and flavor profiles hit just right with Tequila. After two record years of Mom Water, we’re thrilled to bring Dad to the party.”

Dad Water’s light and refreshing all-natural fruit flavors pair well with Tequila. Designed to drink smoothly like still water, all Dad Water labels contain no artificial sweeteners or preservatives, are naturally gluten-free and are one of the cleanest labels available.

Three of the personality-driven cans have been named for the dads of the founders, with the fourth inspired by Dad Water’s community on social media. The brand ties together playful nostalgia with premium ingredients while paying tribute to dads everywhere.

Cocktail descriptions include:

Tom: Lime and Tequila

Steve: Grapefruit and Tequila

Rodney: Blood Orange and Tequila

Gary: Pineapple Jalapeno and Tequila Product specs include:

ABV: 5.25%

12 oz standard cans

SRP: $19.99, 8-can variety packs

0 carbonation, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

100 calories

Dad Water is now available for direct-to-consumer pre-orders and can be purchased at select retailers throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Missouri. Additional markets will be added in the coming months.

About Mom Water

Founded by parents and partners, Jill and Bryce Morrison, Mom Water launched initially in 2021. New to the portfolio, Dad Water will join the lineup of personality-driven ready-to-drink beverages. Quenching thirst without the carbonation, their lightly spiked fruit-infused waters are some of the cleanest labels on shelves. Now available across more than half of the country and direct-to-consumer online, Mom Water continues to experience rapid growth – recently named one of Shaken’s Impact “Hot Brands.” It’s become known for rapidly selling out, viral TikToks and the most devoted fans.

For More Information:

https://drinkdadwater.com/