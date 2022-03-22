Anheuser-Busch Announces New Margaritaville Tropical Punch

Anheuser-Busch and the Margaritaville Alcohol Beverage Trust announce their official collaboration with the release of Margaritaville Tropical Punch – a brand new 4% ALC./VOL. flavored malt beverage now rolling out nationwide. With Margaritaville’s long standing reputation for creating the ultimate vacation state-of-mind, Margaritaville Tropical Punch aims to replicate that feeling for consumers across the country, even if they’re in their own backyard, with this deliciously sweet and refreshing malt beverage. At launch, Margaritaville Tropical Punch is available in three flavors:

Mango Peach Paradise: Escape to the breeze of a tropical paradise with the delightful, authentic taste of Margaritaville Mango Peach Paradise.

Strawberry Daiquiri: Awaken your senses with notes of ripe strawberry and enticing florals. Every sip is a hypnotic blend of sparkling, juicy flavors.

Beach Breezy: Crack open a bottle Beach Breezy and breathe in the irresistible aromas of ripe passionfruit, pineapple, and orange flavors. Every sip is a sweet surprise of sparkling, tangy flavor.

Margaritaville Tropical Punch hopes to set itself apart by being made with real cane sugar and natural flavors, a just-right ALC./VOL., and a premium drinking experience brought to you by a trusted brand known for enjoyment and relaxation. Available in both 12 oz. bottles and cans in multi-pack configurations, this vacation-inspired beverage can now be found at select retailers across the country with expanded availability in the coming weeks.

“We know that consumers are loving sweet FMBs and that’s evident in the category’s overall growth year over year,” said Joanie Kwok, Senior Director, Flavored Malt Beverage Portfolio at Anheuser-Busch. “Playing into our overall strategy for success within Beyond Beer, our ultimate goal in this space is to capitalize on that category excitement and establish a portfolio of brands that will help satisfy this growing consumer demand.”

Margaritaville Tropical Punch is the latest addition to Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer portfolio of brands, which also includes Cutwater Spirits, BABE Wine, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, and RITAS.

About Margaritaville Alcohol Beverage Trust

The Margaritaville Alcohol Beverage Trust was established as of March 1, 2020. The Trust owns and licenses intellectual property in the alcohol beverage industry, including the MARGARITAVILLE and LANDSHARK trademarks. The Trust currently works with licensees throughout North America and the Caribbean.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

https://margaritavilletropicalpunch.com/#home