Angry Horse Brewing to Release Milkshake IPA Series

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – Angry Horse Brewing is announcing their first limited edition series in cans. On March 14, they will introduce their Milkshake IPA series with the release of their first flavor, Original Milkshake IPA.

The Original Milkshake IPA is a 5.6 percent ABV, New England Style IPA brewed with lactose, giving it a creamy texture and milkshake like appearance. “I love the way the hops play with the lactose and the chewy body. If you close your eyes and savor the flavor, you might even get notes of a citrus flavored cake,” explained lead brewer Nate Sewell. It is double dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo to give it a great citrus and floral aroma on top.

Angry Horse Brewing wanted their first limited edition series to explore a versatile style that could merge some of the fruity and hoppy flavor notes their followers have started to know them for. The Original Milkshake will become the base of at least three other fruity variations that will be released over the course of the year. “Because of the unique characteristics that the milk sugar brings to the style, we wanted to craft a series you could savor, like a desert, or a guilty pleasure you can look forward to upon each new release and indulge,” said marketing manager, Ivonna Maziuk.

Four-packs of 16 oz. cans will be sold out of the taproom and available for distribution in Los Angeles County for a limited time only.

About Angry Horse Brewing

Angry Horse Brewing opened its taproom in March of 2017 and is based out of Montebello, California in Los Angeles County. Angry Horse prides itself on their classic, yet distinct flavors; embracing the old world of beer, through the lens of a new world approach. They strive to be a benefit corporation and purveyors of their community by embracing it and revitalizing it, through one independent craft beer at a time. To learn more about Angry Horse Brewing visit www.angryhorsebrewing.com.