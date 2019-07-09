Angry Horse Brewing Partners with Garvey Wholesale

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – Angry Horse Brewing is proud to announce their partnership with Garvey Wholesale for can product distribution. This partnership will put Garvey at the helm of servicing onsite and offsite retailers in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Bernardino County territories.

“I am very excited to bring on Angry Horse Brewing in the GWS portfolio. It is always fun to promote local brands, especially one as close to us as Angry Horse. We are very excited for the partnership and look forward to helping to grow this great brand,” said Nick Capriccio, VP of Garvey Wholesale.

Formerly self-distributing, Angry Horse Brewing is looking forward to its ability to better serve the Greater Los Angeles Area through this partnership. For all case related questions or to place an order, please contact Garvey Wholesale.

Angry Horse Brewing will continue self-distributing kegs to onsite retail accounts in the region. For all sales related questions or to place an order, please contact Angry Horse Brewing directly.

About Angry Horse Brewing

Angry Horse Brewing opened its taproom in March of 2017 and is based out of Montebello, CA in Los Angeles County. Angry Horse prides itself on their classic, yet distinct flavors; embracing the old world of beer, through the lens of a new world approach. They strive to be a benefit corporation and purveyors of their community by embracing it and revitalizing it, through one independent craft beer at a time. To learn more about Angry Horse Brewing visit angryhorsebrewing.com