Andrews Distributing and Twisted X Brewing Company Are Bringing Hill Country Craft Beer Favorites to North Texas

DALLAS, Texas— Andrews Distributing Company is partnering with Twisted X Brewing Company to distribute their exceptional craft brews to beer lovers throughout North Texas. At launch, Andrews will offer two Twisted X Brewing favorites.McConauHAZE, a hazy IPA, is a play on words for fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey that will be offered in 6-pack cans and draft. Pitmaster is an easy-drinking prime pilsner that will launch in 6-pack cans.These brands will be available to the tens of thousands of retail, bar, restaurant and hospitality customers Andrews serves throughout North Texas.

“With their distinctly Texan brands, Twisted X Brewing makes a great addition to the Andrews portfolio,” said Director of Brand Management Craft Bryan Miller. “Andrews is looking forward to using our extensive brand building skills to expand the reach and success of Twisted X Brewing’s Hill Country crafted beers to North Texas.”

“The entire Twisted X family is excited about our new partnership with Andrews Distributing,” said Hunter T. Stewart, President & CEO of Twisted X Brewing Company. “As we launch McConauHAZE and Pitmaster into the North Texas market, we are committed to ensuring the highest quality beer for area beer lovers. We look forward to a long, prosperous partnership with the Andrews team.”

Twisted X Brewing Company, located in Dripping Springs in the Texas Hill Country, offers an array of high-quality, small-batch craft beers. Twisted X Brewing takes great pride in sourcing the finest ingredients for their brews, along with ensuring an attention to detail in every batch that they produce.

McConauHAZE is a hazy IPA hopped with Citra and Galaxy that will make you feel Alright(x3).

Pitmaster is an easy drinking, prime pilsner with a slightly citrusy aroma and crisp finish.

About Andrews Distributing

Andrews Distributing Company is one of the nation’s largest beer and spirits distributors with facilities in Dallas, Allen, Corpus Christi, Ennis and Fort Worth, Texas. Andrews employs nearly 2,000 proud team members managing over one million square feet of distribution center space and delivering more than 40 million cases annually. The company offers more than 13,000 customers nearly 800 beer and 230 spirits brands in 26 North and South Texas counties. Andrews is dedicated to being its industry’s marketing and technology leader with the focus of serving retail customers, building brands and celebrating a winning team culture.

For More Information:

