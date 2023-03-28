Andrews Distributing and (512) Brewing Company Are Bringing More Award-Winning Beer to North Texas

DALLAS, Texas – Andrews Distributing Company is partnering with (512) Brewing Company to expand the distribution of (512)’s iconic brands to more beer lovers throughout North Texas on March 31, 2023. At launch, Andrews will offer (512)’s Pecan Porter, IPA, Juicy IPA and seasonal offerings in packages and draft kegs. (512) Wit will launch in package only. These brands will be available to the tens of thousands of retail, bar, restaurant and hospitality customers Andrews serves throughout North Texas.

“By working with Andrews, we can get our locally and organically sourced brands into the hands of more North Texas beer lovers at the peak of their freshness and quality,” said Kevin Brand, founder, owner, and brewer at (512) Brewing Company. “We hope these beer lovers will appreciate the creative approach we take in crafting our iconic Pecan Porter, classic India Pale Ale, our hazy Juicy IPA and our lightly spiced Belgian-style Wit.”

“(512) has crafted some wonderful brews and built a loyal core of fans on their own,” said Bryan Miller, the Director of Brand Management at Andrews. “Andrews is looking forward to using our marketing and merchandising might, coupled with our logistics expertise, to expand (512)’s reach to the millions of North Texas beer lovers served by our customers.”

Named in honor of the area code in which it was founded in 2008, the family-owned and Austin-based (512) prides itself on crafting recipes with an independent and creative approach, along with brewing high-quality traditional beers. They use as many Texas-grown and organic ingredients as possible, with yeasts that trace back to American, Belgian, English and German breweries from the late 20th century.

(512) Pecan Porter is an Austin staple with full bodied malt sweetness balanced by the subtle aromas and flavors of Texas grown organic pecans.

(512) IPA is Austin’s original India Pale Ale. It’s a classic version of the style with aromas of stone fruit and vanilla balanced with resinous hops and caramel malt.

(512) Juicy IPA is a hazy, double dry-hopped IPA with fruit-forward hops and a creamy mouthfeel without being too sweet.

(512) Wit is a traditional Belgian-style wheat beer that’s lightly spiced with coriander and grapefruit peel. It’s a thirst-quenching hazy brew with no bitterness and a very mild sweetness that never builds.

About Andrews Distributing

Andrews Distributing Company is one of the nation’s largest beer and spirits distributors with facilities in Dallas, Allen, Corpus Christi, Ennis and Fort Worth, Texas. Andrews employs nearly 1,900 proud team members managing over one million square feet of distribution center space and delivering more than 40 million cases annually. The company offers thousands of customers nearly 800 beer and 230 spirits brands to 26 North and South Texas counties. Andrews is dedicated to being its industry’s marketing and technology leader with the focus of serving retail customers, building brands and celebrating a winning team culture.

For More Information:

https://512brewing.com