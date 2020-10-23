Anderson Valley Brewing Company Releases New Version of Huge Arker Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

Boonville, Calif. — Just in time for fall weather, the nuances of the 2020 holiday season, and prospective forced social events with occasional relatives, Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) has released its new-and-improved Huge Arker Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout. Aged for a minimum of 12 months in oak, this new blend is a massive but surprisingly drinkable Imperial Stout, clocking in at 15.5% abv.

“It’s actually illegal in seven states,” remarked President Kevin McGee. “We looked it up.” A perennial favorite limited-release of the brewery, the current class of Huge Arker is “the Hugest Arker ever.” “Huge Arker now has more Arker than ever before” McGee continued. “So much Huge. The Hugeriest.”

After primary fermentation, the Huge Arker Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout is aged in bourbon barrels until it fully matures. The increase in abv from the previous 13.2% to 15.5% is due in part to extended barrel aging, a technique that despite adding a few points of abv results in a nuanced, smooth and very drinkable beverage. “The Huge Arker is absolutely an experience,” McGee added. “If you’re into big, complex beers this one shouldn’t be missed. It’s the perfect accompaniment to any fireplace or campfire and just a great beverage as we move towards the holidays”

Huge Arker is available and sold in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft and is available (mostly) nationally through select retailers.

Huge Arker (AVB 15.5%): The Huge Arker is a rich and complex beer and something to take your time with and savor. An aroma that conveys a deep roasted malt backbone, burnished oak, candy sugar, bourbon and hearth-baked bread. Deep mahogany in color, on the palate the beer brings nuanced and integrated layers of honey, molasses and rich dark chocolate finishing with hints of coffee, vanilla and dark fruits.

Huge Arker is available at fine purveyors of quality beer throughout (most of) the US. For information on Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s distribution visit, https://avbc.com/find-our-beer/

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.

For more information: https://avbc.com/beer/huge-arker/