Anderson Valley Brewing Company Releases Fall Hornin’ Pumpkin Ale

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Just in time to start debating costumes with your family and friends, Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced the return of the popular Fall Hornin’ Pumpkin Ale.

“It really depends on what my daughter wants to dress up as – we tend to all go as a theme,” said Kevin McGee, President and CEO. McGee explained “She was Princess Leia one year and I got to be a Jedi, so that one worked out well but this year is up in the air a bit. She’s really into Marvel Universe characters now but my wife and I are feeling ‘Plague Doctor’ might be more topical so we have some thinking to do.” McGee continued “It’s going to take a few Fall Hornin’s to figure it all out.”

Fall Hornin’ is available on draft and sold in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans and is available nationally through select retailers.

Known for capturing the essence of autumn with classic spices and a smooth finish, Fall Hornin’ is a go-to beer to savor the fall season and continues to be one of Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s most popular and anticipated seasonal beers. Striving to craft beers that become a part of traditions and celebrations, AVBC brews Fall Hornin’ to bring flavors that meet the sense of the season and deliver quintessential fall flavors in a complex, brilliant beer. Best yet, Fall Hornin’ pairs perfectly with seasonal cuisine and spirited discussions of costuming.

Fall Hornin’ (AVB 6%): With a deep copper hue and creamy beige-colored head, Fall Hornin’ Pumpkin Ale has inviting aromas of caramelized malt and baking bread with highlights of cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin and seasonal spices. The pleasantly creamy mouthfeel and silky body embrace the sweet caramel flavors and tang of spices (with just a hint of hops) that ends in a smooth, round finish.

Fall Hornin is available at fine purveyors of quality beer throughout the US. For information on Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s distribution visit, https://avbc.com/find-our-beer/

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.

