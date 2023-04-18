Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Texas Distributor Partnership with Dynamo Specialty Distributing

BOONVILLE, Calif.— Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced its new distribution partnership with Dynamo Specialty Distributing. Through AVBC’s new partnership with the state’s leading craft beverage distributor, AVBC expects to see high growth and the largest distribution footprint the brewery has had in seven years in Texas.

“We feel Dynamo is really setting the standard for distributors in Texas,” said Anderson Valley Brewing Company President and CEO Kevin McGee. “We needed to increase our brand presence and accessibility in Texas, and Dynamo quickly came up with a solution. Their strong relationships with key retail chains and accounts across the state are what we have been looking for to help us succeed.”

“Being able to assist this iconic craft brand is something we are very excited about,” said Dynamo Specialty Distributing President Tristan Maldonado. “Anderson Valley Brewing makes some incredible beers and has a world class team which we feel matches Dynamo’s standards and vision. Here we go!”

Dynamo Specialty Distributing will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, its Bourbon Barrel Series beers, its fruited Gose series, The Pilsner, and the brand new Coastal Ale making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts.

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

