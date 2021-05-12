Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Partnership With Vermont’s Beer Shepherd

Boonville Calif. – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced its new distribution partnership with Vermont’s Beer Shepherd. This strategic partnership with the state’s top craft beer distributor will increase the presence of AVBC throughout Vermont.

“Beer Shepard’s commitment to representing independent craft brewers, along with being a fellow family owned and operated business made them an ideal partnership for Anderson Valley Brewing Company,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “Lead by an impressively seasoned team who understand the pillars of the craft beer industry, Beer Shepherd’s representation will be instrumental in consumer awareness for Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Vermont.”

Beer Shepherd will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, Barrel Series beers, Poleeko Pale Ale and Goses. Beer Shepherd’s representation for the brewery will span the entire state, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top retail accounts throughout Vermont.

“We are excited to release the first Anderson Valley Brewing Company kegs in Vermont, said Will Ewald, sales operation manager at Beer Sheherd. “AVBC’s world class goses and sour ales are highlighted in our next shipment coming just in time for warm weather and summer drinking. We can’t wait to drink this AVBC beer.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA

For More Information:

https://avbc.com