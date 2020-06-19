Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces New Distributor Partnerships in Northern California

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced new distribution partnerships with Eagle Distributing and Mussetter Distributing and the expansion of distribution territories with existing partners Wine Warehouse and Morris Distributing. These strategic partnerships aim to expand and strengthen AVBC’s presence throughout AVBC’s core Northern California markets.

As part of AVBC’s renewed focus on its home markets, effective May 1 the brewery forged a new partnership with Eagle Distributing to manage AVBC in Mendocino and Lake counties and has partnered with family-owned Mussetter Distributing to represent its brands from Sacramento east to the Tahoe region. Morris Distributing, who has long been representing AVBC in Sonoma and Napa counties, will now be taking on Marin County. Finally, Wine Warehouse, who represents AVBC throughout the Southern half of California, is now representing AVBC in the key markets of San Mateo and San Francisco counties.

“The repositioning of our distributor partnerships is a key initiative in strengthening AVBC in some of our most important California markets. We are pleased with how these changes position the brewery and we’ve already realized material improvements in a very short time,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “These new and expanded partnerships strengthen our market presence and have enabled us to re-establish and grow our retail and on-premise relationships in what we consider to be our home markets in Northern California.”

