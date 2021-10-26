Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Nebraska Distributor Partnership with Global Distributing

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced it will be entering the Nebraska market through its distribution partnership with Global Distributing. This strategic partnership with the Midwest’s top craft beer distributor is an expansion of AVBC’s existing relationship with Global, who currently represents the brewery throughout South Dakota.

“Global’s commitment to representing independent craft brewers, along with their impressive relationships with retail and on premise accounts through the region made them the perfect partner for our expansion into Nebraska,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “Global’s seasoned team has assisted in building a strong presence for AVBC in South Dakota and we are looking forward to working with them to have the same impact in Nebraska.”

Global will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, Barrel Series beers, Poleeko Pale Ale and Goses. Global’s representation for the brewery will span the entire state, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts throughout Nebraska.

“GDNE LLC is very excited to represent Anderson Valley Brewing Company in the Nebraska market, which we have just recently opened,” said Vice President Chad Koopsma. “As we become established in Nebraska, our focus will be on local and world class beers as we do in our South Dakota market. With the growth of craft beer in the Midwest, AVBC’s quality will be met with excitement from the craft drinking community. We love the fact that we can grow together with our breweries to find efficiencies and create solid businesses that consumers are interested in.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

