Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Georgia Distributor Switch to Modern Hops Distribution

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Georgia Representation Will Be Overseen by Top Craft Beverage Distributor

Boonville, Calif. — Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) today announced its Georgia distribution partnership with Modern Hops Distribution. This strategic partnership with the state’s top craft beer distributor aims to strengthen AVBC’s presence in the Georgia market.

“Modern Hops is known for bringing the best craft brands to the Georgia market,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “When looking at our presence in Georgia, it was clear that Modern Hops partnerships go well beyond the traditional distributor role. Their knowledge, passion, and relationships in craft beverages will be key in making Anderson Valley Brewing Company more visible throughout Georgia.”

Modern Hops will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including the new Peach Gose, which has been brewed specifically for the Georgia market, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts.

“Modern Hops is excited to revive Anderson Valley Brewing Company long-standing presence in Georgia,” said Michael Lowenberg, Partner of Modern Hops. “Anderson Valley has set the standard for Goses in the emerging U.S. Sour Beer market for almost a decade and has set a standard of quality and sustainability in craft beer through their solar powered brewery. As the only independent craft beer distributor in Georgia we are grateful to partner with such craft beer OGs and continue the AVBC story down south. It’s time we get some solar powered beer back in the hands of the craft beer lovers! Who doesn’t love a $9.99 6 pack?”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.

