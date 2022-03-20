Anchor Brewing Company Releases West Coast IPA

SAN FRANCISCO — Following its seminal 125th anniversary year, San Francisco’s pioneering Anchor Brewing Company continues its spirit of innovation in 2022 with the release of its new West Coast IPA. Rolling out this month nationwide, the bold and bright West Coast IPA joins Anchor’s year-round portfolio of beers which include last year’s releases, Tropical Hazy IPA and Crisp Pilsner.

“Our West Coast IPA is a celebration of our Bay Area roots, and Anchor’s long history with dry hopping,” says Assistant Brewmaster Dane Volek, who leads Anchor’s innovation team. “We’ve been experimenting with variations at Public Taps, our taproom in San Francisco, and perfecting our version of this respected style to land on this vibrant and balanced beer.”

Drawing from generations of craft brewing knowledge, West Coast IPA is hand-crafted at Anchor’s iconic brewery in San Francisco, CA using top quality ingredients and time-honored dry-hopping techniques perfected over the past fifty years. Anchor was the first craft brewery in modern times to revive the century-old method with its 1975 release of Liberty Ale®. The first modern American IPA brewed post-Prohibition and the first modern American beer to use single-hop and dry-hopped techniques, Liberty Ale is credited as the beer that started the IPA revolution.

With its nationwide debut this spring, West Coast IPA celebrates the evolution of Anchor’s dry-hopping processes, as well as the brand’s trailblazing history that continues to inspire beer trends and styles today. The 7.0% ABV IPA is brewed with a combination of Nugget, Citra, Sultana, and Cascade hops, imparting aromas of mandarin and grapefruit zest, along with fresh pine. The result is a refreshing ale bursting with bold citrus flavors, robust hops, and a smooth mouthfeel ideal for enjoying with friends during weekend adventures or a sun-filled day at the beach.

West Coast IPA is now available in cans at top retailers with a suggested retail price of $9.99 per six-pack, on-draft at Anchor’s Public Taps taproom, and on premise at bars and restaurants. It joins Anchor’s portfolio of beers which include Anchor Steam®, California Lager, Liberty Ale, Anchor Porter, Tropical Hazy IPA, and Crisp Pilsner.

About Anchor Brewing Company

Established in San Francisco in 1896, Anchor Brewing Company is America’s first craft brewery, a trailblazer and industry leader that has persevered through earthquakes, fires and Prohibition. In 1965, Anchor’s new owner Fritz Maytag revived the brewery for a new era, charting a course that was foundational in the craft beer movement. During this time, Anchor reinvented its now classic Steam Beer, introduced the first American Pale Ale and pioneered new brewing practices—such as dry-hopping—that are still used industry-wide today. As a proudly unionized brewery, Anchor’s dynamic portfolio of beers includes complex ales, refreshing IPAs, and iconic classics such as Anchor Steam®, Liberty Ale, Anchor Porter, California Lager, and Christmas Ale. As always, Anchor Brewing remains committed to innovation while hand-crafting venerable beers that stand the test of time. Locals and Bay Area visitors can experience Anchor Brewing in-person at their iconic brewery and Public Taps taproom in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. To learn more, visit www.anchorbrewing.com, and follow Anchor Brewing on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.