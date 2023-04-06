Anchor Brewing Company Releases San Pancho, a Mexican Style Lager this Spring

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— San Francisco’s trailblazing Anchor Brewing Co. continues its spirit of innovation with San Pancho, a craft Mexican Style Lager with Lime rolling out nationwide this spring. The super-refreshing brew is a celebration of the rich mural culture and arts tradition in the Bay Area. Bursting with zesty citrus, sweet corn, and light maltiness, San Pancho is crisp and approachable, ideal for easy drinking on sun-filled afternoons.

San Pancho takes inspiration from the Mission District, one of the oldest neighborhoods in San Francisco, and a notable center of the city’s Chicano community, long recognized for its bold murals, street art, revered taquerias, and rich nightlife. Anchor’s brew team crafted the 4.9% lager to capture that sense of place. San Pancho is brewed with lime, pale and flaked corn malts, and Saaz hops for its well-balanced flavor profile and aroma.

“Anchor Brewing Co. has been at the forefront of craft lagers. We were drawn to the idea of a fresh and bright lager that’s distinctively San Franciscan and captures all the flavor and character you find in Mexican Style Lagers,” says brewmaster Dane Volek. “The city’s Mission District pulses with energy and we aspired to capture that verve through San Pancho, a beer that is vibrant, chill and easy-to-love. Just like San Francisco.”

That vibrancy is also highlighted in San Pancho’s bold packaging. The artwork is inspired by the aesthetic and traditions of murals and paintings found throughout the Mission, and by historic works from renowned mural artists like Diego Rivera who created multiple pieces in San Francisco. San Pancho’s bold graphic illustrations laud the historic iconography of Anchor’s hometown. With roots dating back to the Gold Rush, Anchor continues to be a San Francisco stalwart that stands the test of time.

San Pancho Mexican Style Lager with Lime joins Anchor’s year-round portfolio of beers including classics like Anchor Steam Beer, California Lager, Anchor Porter, Crisp Pilsner, Tropical Hazy IPA and last year’s West Coast IPA. With the nationwide rollout this spring, fans can find San Pancho in Anchor Best Coast variety packs, and in six-packs and on draft throughout California. San Francisco locals can also experience the new brew on tap at Anchor Public Taps in Potrero Hill.

About Anchor Brewing Company

Established in San Francisco in 1896, Anchor Brewing Company is America’s first craft brewery, a trailblazer and industry leader that has persevered through earthquakes, fires, and Prohibition. In 1965, Anchor’s new owner Fritz Maytag revived the brewery for a new era, charting a course that was foundational in the craft beer movement. During this time, Anchor reinvented its now classic Steam Beer, introduced the first American Pale Ale, and pioneered new brewing practices—such as dry-hopping—that are still used industry-wide today. As a proudly unionized brewery, Anchor’s dynamic portfolio of beers includes complex ales, refreshing IPAs, and iconic classics such as Anchor Steam®, Liberty Ale, Anchor Porter, California Lager, and Christmas Ale. As always, Anchor Brewing remains committed to innovation while hand-crafting venerable beers that stand the test of time. Locals and Bay Area visitors can experience Anchor Brewing in-person at their iconic brewery and Public Taps taproom in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

