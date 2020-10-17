Alter Brewing Co. Releases Swedda Wedda Oatmeal Stout

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Alter Brewing Company has released the fourth and final beer in our 2020 seasonal series, Swedda Wedda. This smooth and creamy oatmeal stout is the perfect beer to cozy up to on these cool fall and winter nights. It is currently available on tap and in 6-packs at both Alter locations, a well as at retail destinations throughout the Chicagoland area.

Why did we name our oatmeal stout as if we were speaking with a New England accent? Well, we love our friends to the northeast and as Chicagoans we know a couple two tree tings about speaking with a local accent. Plus, Swedda Wedda is much more fun to say than Sweater Weather!

Regardless of pronunciation this 7.5% oatmeal stout is as much fun to drink as the name is to say. As the cool air from the north heads our way, this seasonal will warm you just like your favorite sweater does. It’s Swedda Wedda time.

Swedda Wedda, along with the rest of Alter’s year-round and seasonal/limited offerings, can be found throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and suburbs. Distribution is through Lakeshore Beverage and Schamberger Brothers, Inc.

About Alter Brewing Company

Alter Brewing Company opened their doors in December 2015, seeking to bring people together by taking creative risks, making the highest quality beer, and providing a one-of-a-kind taproom experience. Their second location opened in May of 2020 and features a full kitchen, bar, and patio. The Downers Grove space features a state-of-the-art brew house, a beautiful modern-industrial taproom that is open 7 days a week, and two amazing private event spaces. For more information visit us online: www.alterbrewing.com.

For More Information:

https://www.alterbrewing.com/swedda-wedda/