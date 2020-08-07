Alter Brewing Co. Releases Festbier Seasonal

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.— Alter Brewing Company has released the third beer in their 2020 seasonal series, Festbier. This smooth and toasty lager is their homage to the drink of choice at Oktoberfest celebrations the world over – the festbier. It will be available on tap and in 6-packs at both Alter locations and retail establishments from August through October (or while supplies last).

In a world of hazy milkshake IPA’s and pastry stouts, this clean and clear lager provides a respite from an overload of sweetness. A well balanced malt bill of Pils, Munic, and Vienna impart warm roasted notes, while still providing breathing room for a delicate hop aroma. It weighs in at a very approachable 6%.

Festbier, along with the rest of Alter’s year-round and seasonal/limited offerings, can be found throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and suburbs. Distribution is through Lakeshore Beverage and Schamberger Brothers, Inc.

About Alter Brewing Company

Alter Brewing Company opened their doors in December 2015, seeking to bring people together by taking creative risks, making the highest quality beer, and providing a one-of-a-kind taproom experience. Their second location opened in May of 2020 and features a full kitchen, bar, and patio. The Downers Grove space features a state-of-the-art brew house, a beautiful modern-industrial taproom that is open 7 days a week, and two amazing private event spaces. For more information visit them online: www.alterbrewing.com.