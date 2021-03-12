Alter Brewing Co. Releases Bleacher Seat Wheat Ale

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Alter Brewing Company’s favorite pastime meets America’s favorite pastime with the release of Bleacher Seat wheat ale, batting 4.9% alc/vol with just a touch of hoppiness that jumps right off the bat, er, can. It’s the first seasonal release on this year’s retail calendar and will be available at both locations and throughout our distribution network this season.

We can’t always make it to the ballpark for a fresh brew and a Chicago-style dog (delightfully ketchup free), so we wanted to do the next best thing and brew the kind of beer we’d love to be drinking from the bleachers. Light, crisp, and refreshing, Bleacher Seat calls up El Dorado and Rakau hops from the dugout to add hoppy notes of stone fruit and pine. There may be no crying in baseball, but there certainly is plenty of delicious aroma in this ballpark-inspired brew. Whether you’ve got the radio on in the garage, or you’re sprawled out on the couch watching the game this season, there’s only one beverage to keep on deck.

Limited quantities of Bleacher Seat are available in cans and on at both Downers Grove and St. Charles locations, as well as throughout the Chicagoland area.

About Alter Brewing Company

Alter Brewing Company opened their Downers Grove facility in December 2015, featuring a beautiful open air taproom with sightlines of its 20bbl brewhouse, as well as two private event spaces. In mid 2020, Alter Brewing + Kitchen opened as a full restaurant with 10bbl brewhouse in St. Charles, IL. Nestled along the Fox River in the heart of downtown, it features a beautiful patio and offers an expansive culinary menu, 16 beer taps, wine, and craft cocktails.

For More Information:

https://www.alterbrewing.com/bleacher-seat/