Alpine Fest to Open Alpine Biergarten Season at Buffalo Creek Brewing

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Winter is coming and Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove is embracing the season with the return of its Alpine Biergarten and Lodge concept opening Black Friday.

After a successful inaugural run last year, the brewery looks to transform its picturesque grounds once again into an alpine winter retreat throughout the upcoming cold months – like they regularly do in Europe.

Set against a scenic pine forest backdrop, the Alpine Biergarten at BCB features multiple roaring fire pits, patio and barrel table heat lamps, throws and apparel to stay warm, twinkle lighting, holiday décor, outdoor table service, and over two acres of winter wonderland to explore. During opening weekend (Nov 26-28), aptly named Alpine Fest, the Chicago Culinary Kitchen food truck will be on-site serving up Texas-style BBQ to heat things up even more!

Also, new this year, BCB will expand its Alpine concept with the introduction of the Alpine Lodge – a cozy German winter lodge atmosphere for those who prefer to stay indoors.

For More Information:

http://buffalocreekbrewing.com/