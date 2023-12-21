Alpine Beer’s Fan-Favorite ‘Windows Up’ IPA Returns With Its Signature Tropical Dankness

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Alpine Beer, the iconic Southern California craft brand and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced the return of its renowned ‘Windows Up’ India Pale Ale (“IPA”), a complex West-Coast style IPA featuring bright tropical and citrus aromas followed by resiny pine and dank notes.

Initially released in 2016, Windows Up(7.5% alcohol by volume) won the hearts of IPA lovers with its harmonious blending of Mosaic and Citra hops that are well balanced by a malt bill of oats and wheat. Piney aromas mingle with grapefruit, lemon, lime, and berry notes, with complexity added by a lingering resinous presence and creamy mouthfeel. The beer pours a hazy golden straw color with a thick white foam.

“Alpine fans loved Windows Up, and it’s been our most requested beer since we retired it several years ago,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Beer. “Windows Up, which is a fun nod to the beer’s dank and resinous flavors, is another brilliant expression of the West Coast-style IPA that’s unmistakably Alpine. It carries the highest ABV of the Alpine lineup for those seeking bigger, more flavorful beers.”

Windows Up is available throughout the Western United States in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

About Alpine Beer

Founded as a small-town brewery in Southern California with a passion for great beer and a thirst for adventure, Alpine Beer has been crafting high-quality ales since 1999. Known as the “Home of Pure Hoppiness,” people have traveled from near and far to get ahold of our special beers. Today, Alpine Beer remains committed to brewing hop-forward beers which are available throughout the western United States.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

