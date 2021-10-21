Almanac Beer Releases Holiday Advent Craft Beer Box and Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA

ALAMEDA ISLAND, California – For the 2021 holidays, Northern California’s farm-to-barrel craft beer pioneers Almanac Beer Co. offer a fun and delicious way to give the craft beer enthusiast in your life a gift to remember. Almanac’s ultra-festive Holiday Advent Beer Box features twelve 16 oz. cans of beer, spanning a wide range of innovative craft beer styles including hazy IPAs, lagers, stouts, barrel-aged sours, and more. Also available for inclusion in the Holiday Beer Box is Almanac’s limited-edition release of Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA (6.1% ABV), celebrating one of the season’s favorite traditions with a wonderfully tacky holiday label. Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA is dry-hopped with Sabro, Citra, and Mosaic hops, and will surely bring a smile to beer lovers’ faces.

The Almanac Holiday Advent Beer Box lets you surprise friends and family with a new beer from Almanac each day (for 12 days), all packaged inside a fabulously festive Almanac-branded, non-denominational gift box. Available starting in mid-November 2021 at Almanac’s online store, each box is available in one of three configurations: (1) “All Fresh Beer,” including a selection of IPAs, lagers and stouts, (2) “All Barrel-Aged Sours,” including a range of Almanac’s complex and nuanced mixed-fermentation sours, or (3) “Mixed Pack,” a variety of both fresh and barrel-aged sour beers. Each box contains twelve 16 oz. cans and perforated “doors” that allow recipients to open one door each day to reveal a surprise 16 oz. can. Almanac’s Holiday Advent Beer Boxes quickly sold-out in 2020, and these much-anticipated offerings will make the perfect gifts this holiday season for shoppers in California (beer shipments are restricted to residents in California).

Nationwide, Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA with its limited-edition label design will be available throughout California, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Built on a simple base of pilsner malt and rolled oats, Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA has a pillowy mouthfeel while flavors of mango, cantaloupe, and coconut keep drinkers infatuated. The super dank IPA bursts with hoppy tropical flavors that will keep you feeling festive fireside, in the hot tub, or après-ski! Ugly Sweater LOVE Hazy IPA is a winning combination with its super-fresh, luscious tropical and juicy profile, an unforgettable ugly sweater-themed can, and holiday packaging that delivers an abundance of hop-happiness to doorsteps this winter.

Almanac Beer Co. brews exceptional beers inspired by the great brewing traditions of the world, offering a broad and bold range of styles from delicately crisp lagers to complex barrel-aged sours, decadent stouts, and aromatic hazy IPAs. Every Almanac beer is brewed at their 30,000 square feet Alameda Island brewery located inside a beautiful former airplane hangar (originally built in 1942).

About Almanac Beer Co.

Almanac was launched in 2011 by Damian Fagan and Jesse Friedman, two avid homebrewers who bonded over their mutual appreciation for California farmer’s markets. They set out to brew beers inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty, and brewed their first beer — a Belgian-style golden ale aged in Sonoma County Zinfandel barrels with Sonoma County blackberries. Our name, Almanac, refers to the Farmer’s Almanac, a reference guide for farmers that has been published every year since 1818. Our motto, Farm to Barrel, was adopted to reflect our passion for brewing barrel-aged beers that showcase ingredients from California farms. All of our beers are brewed, aged, and packaged at our 30,000 square feet brewery on the former Alameda Point Naval Airbase on beautiful Alameda Island. Our portfolio of beers spans the gamut from delicate oak-aged lagers, to nuanced barrel-aged sours, decadent stouts, and of course, hazy IPAs.

For More Information:

https://almanacbeer.com/