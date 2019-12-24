Allagash to Expand Can Distribution, Introduce 12-Packs in 2020

PORTLAND, Maine – Allagash Brewing Company will roll out cans of its flagship beer Allagash White, as well as year-round sessionable River Trip, throughout the remainder of its distribution footprint in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, the brewery will launch 12-packs of Allagash White in select east coast markets beginning in February 2020.

“We love that cans create a wide variety of new opportunities for people to enjoy our beer,” said Rob Tod, founder, Allagash. “Earlier this year, we successfully launched cans in states close to home. Now we’re excited to get Allagash cans into the hands of even more beer lovers.”

Allagash recently installed a state of the art canning line, and began canning Allagash White and River Trip in early 2019.

“The demand for our beer in cans has impressed us,” added Jason Perkins, Brewmaster/VP of Brewing Operations, Allagash. “Our recently increased production capacity means we can deliver two of our most sought-after beers in a new, exciting way—while continuing to meet our high quality standards.”

A Belgian-style wheat beer, Allagash White has won a combined seven gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, was lauded as “one of the top 25 most important Craft Beers in America,” byFood and Wine; described as “one of the most consistently perfect beers ever brewed on American soil,” byPopular Mechanics; and hailed “one of the 19 best beers of 2019,” by Craft Beer and Brewing.

Inspired by a canoe trip taken by brewery employees to the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, River Trip—a Belgian-style session ale—is dry hopped for balanced notes of grapefruit, melon, and stone fruit. River Trip was announced as a 2020Good Food Awards Finalist, and was listed as one of only two beers on Gear Patrol’s 2019 GP100, that recognizes the 100 best new products of 2019. River Trip is brewed with local pale malt and locally grown oats. Refreshing and full of hop-forward flavor, River Trip is also the lowest-calorie beer in the brewery’s year-round lineup (170 calories per 16 oz. can).

Four-packs of 16 ounce Allagash White and River Trip cans will be available starting in January in the following markets: California, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; and Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania come February.

Twelve-packs of 12 ounce Allagash White cans will be available within the majority of the brewery’s east coast distribution network (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and DC) starting in February.

Consumers can use the Allagash beer locator to find cans in their area.

About Allagash Brewing Company

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corpfounded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.