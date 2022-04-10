Allagash Launches New Podcast ‘From Maine, With Love’

PORTLAND, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company announced the launch of its inaugural podcast: “From Maine, With Love.” The new series offers an in-depth look at the things Allagash is passionate about, from sustainability and sourcing to how a beer gets born, and what it’s like to work at one of the most venerable and celebrated independent craft breweries. The first few episodes of “From Maine, With Love” drop today on National Beer Day, with new episodes available every other week.

“We’re so fortunate at Allagash to be surrounded by interesting people who love what they do. And we wanted to share our brewery life by discussing things we deeply care about,” said Jeff Pillet-Shore, Marketing Director, Allagash. “Our fans deeply engage with our storytelling on our blog and social platforms and adding a podcast to the mix brings new depth and dimension to many of the stories we want to tell. We’re super excited for people to subscribe and listen.”

Episode 1: One Million Pounds of Maine-Grown Grain: We talk with our Brewmaster, Jason Perkins, and Senior Brewer, Branch Rothschild (until his Wi-Fi cuts out halfway through), about our pledge to brew with one million pounds of Maine-grown grain, per year, by 2021. Fun times were had talking about local grain, building beer recipes, and heading up to “the county” (Aroostook County, Maine).

Episode 2: The Green Team: Zoe Malia, our Green Team leader and Sustainability Coordinator, and Tom Halstead, our former Green Team leader, talk about all things sustainability. Hear from the experts on how you can build sustainable practices in any business, stay for Tom’s favorite movie to watch at a drive-in.

Episode 3: Our Pilot Brewing System: Patrick is obsessed with fermentation (his words). That would be Patrick Chavanelle, our Technical and R&D Brewer here at Allagash. In this episode, we got together to run through the process of how new beers are born, how everyone in the brewery is involved, and how (FUN FACT) you can harvest yeast off of a raspberry.

Additional episodes in the first season will explore life and work at Allagash. Listeners can expect to hear more about the Allagash lab at the brewery, the Allagash Pink Boots team, the most-asked questions in the tasting room and more.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. In 2021, Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association, and included on Inc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI.

https://www.allagash.com