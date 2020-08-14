Allagash Brewing Company Launches Little Grove Sparkling Session Ales

PORTLAND, Maine— Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company has introduced a line of new beers to its core year-round portfolio: Little Grove by Allagash. Offering a refreshing experience designed to pair with a range of activities, Little Grove by Allagash are two beautifully bright and light sparkling session ales. Each beer is 100 calories per 12 ounce can, low-abv, and brewed with fresh fruit including peach & kombucha (3.6% ABV) and blackcurrants (3.8% ABV). The bright hint of citrus wakes up the palate, and the tingling carbonation is an essential part of the experience of the drink.

“Innovation is a core value of our brewery, and the Little Grove line of beers embodies that. The beers evoke a sense of excitement and effervescence, and the name Little Grove by Allagash is a perfect encapsulation of the light, fruity, refreshing nature of these beers,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “This series of beers is a great extension of the Belgian brewing tradition of using unexpected ingredients, and in line with our goal of giving people new experiences with beer.”

Allagash worked with design firm Pulp + Wire to land on the vibrant can design. The look is meant to evoke a playful, fun, and fresh vibe and be as free-flowing as the flavors within the can.

“We’re really proud of our Little Grove series of beer and can’t wait to share them,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “Little Grove exemplifies what Allagash is all about: making beers that are easy to drink and technically challenging to brew.We worked diligently to dial in the balance of flavors so they would be light,beautifully balanced and bright, offering a refreshing experience you can drink all year round.”

Little Grove by Allagash will be available in 6 packs of 12 ounce cans throughout the brewery’s entire distribution footprint beginning in September. To learn more or to locate Allagash beer, visitallagash.com. Images are available for download and usehere.

About Allagash Brewing Company

