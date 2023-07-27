Allagash Brewing Company Debuts Curieux 16 oz. Cans Exclusively in California

PORTLAND, Maine— Curieux cans are coming to California. For the first time ever, Maine-based Allagash Brewing Company will offer their award-winning, Barrel-Aged Golden Ale in a can format. The 4-packs of 16-ounce cans will roll out exclusively across the brand’s California distribution footprint beginning in August and are slated to appear in the Allagash tasting room near the end of July.

“Curieux is the first barrel-aged beer we’ve ever made and a fan favorite that has been going strong since 2004,” said Naomi Neville, Sales Director, Allagash. “California in particular has a longstanding relationship with Curieux; the state is the biggest market for this beer, and it has a loyal following here. When we thought of trying this new can format, we wanted to pick a market where we are confident it will be well-received.”

The beer is brewed by aging Allagash Tripel Ale in freshly emptied bourbon barrels for approximately seven weeks—before blending that barrel-aged beer with a portion of fresh Tripel—all of which layers the beer with notes of vanilla, caramel, oak and a hint of bourbon. The result is a flavorful, multi-faceted ale with a crisp, dry finish. The new Curieux cans also feature an updated design that focuses on the specific elements of the beer that resonate most with drinkers, including bourbon barrel-aging and its ABV as prominent elements on the can.

“We’ve made hundreds of beers over the years, but there’s something about Curieux that inspires a whole other level of dedication and passion. It remains our most popular barrel-aged beer nearly 20 years after we first created it through curiosity and experimentation,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “We’re excited about giving people a new way to experience this beloved beer.”

Curieux will still be available in its original format–750ml bottles, 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles, and on draft–across Allagash’s distribution footprint.

About Allagash Brewing Company

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. Allagash was named “Brewery of the Year” in its category size by the Brewers Association in 2021, included on Inc. Magazine’s “Best in Business” list as well as Fast Company’s list of “Brands that Matter”, and named one of Maine’s Best Places to Work for 10 years running. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI. From Maine, with love.

