Aline Architecture Concepts and Local Brewer Repurpose Old Costume Shop into Phoenix’s Newest Brewery

PHOENIX, Arizona – Phoenix-Arizona architecture firm Aline Architecture Concepts is pleased to announce the completion of its newest project. Roses By the Stairs is a new brewery in the Valley specializing in “spontaneous and seasonal” farmhouse ales, according to Roses by the Stairs owner Jordan Ham.

The brewery is located at 509 West McDowell Road in downtown Phoenix in a warehouse that was home to Easley’s Fun Shop for over 70 years. Roses by the Stairs was designed with the environment and the community in mind. It is the epitome of an adaptive reuse project as an old yellow costume shop was recycled into a modern brewery without creating the waste that comes along with typical building demolition and rebuilds.

“Jordan and our team wanted to design something that perfectly captures the spirit of the community and our values for repurposing existing structures to give them new life,” said Brian Laubenthal Principal of Aline Architecture Concept. “The space was perfect for an adaptive reuse project and it is exciting we were able to create a beautiful brewery from the bones of the prefab metal building. “

Roses by the Stairs is a sustainable design because it used a minimalistic approach to repurpose as much of the building as possible with as few new materials and resources as possible. The existing building was updated to reduce utility needs. The building reinsulated, existing skylights replaced with insulated skylights, lighting updated with LED low energy lighting, and low flow plumbing fixtures.

“It is always important to us that we consider natural light. We want to limit the needs for artificial light, so we created a new storefront glass entry area and glass garage door that connects the space with the patio. One of existing features we liked about the space were the skylights, but they were old thin plastic, dirty and leaked. We replaced them with new insulated skylights that help brighten up the space without the leaks and heat pouring in” Laubenthal said.

The interior design of the brewery also incorporates tables made from recycled pallets and chairs made from recycled skateboards.

Ham said he wanted to design his brewery with the environment in mind.

“When I started Roses by the Stairs I wanted to start a business and a brewery that had a positive impact,” Ham said. “We wanted to start a brewery that cares about the environment and is concerned about climate change. One of the best ways we can show we are a brewery that cares is by creating a space that is sustainable.”

Laubenthal said this shared commitment to sustainability was the reason it was so important for Aline to collaborate with Ham on the design of Roses by the Stairs.

“Jordan and Roses by the Stairs share the same principles we do which is why it was such a privilege to work with them,” Laubenthal said. “They have a strong commitment to being sustainable, supporting the local community, helping nonprofits, and protecting the environment. They are a business that cares about their local community.”

Roses by the Stairs is about more than just beer. The brewery has committed to donate 1 percent of its revenue to the organization “1% For the Planet” and another 1 percent of its revenue to local Valley organizations.

For More Information:

https://www.rosesbythestairsbrewing.com/ https://www.madewithaline.com/