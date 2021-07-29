AleSmith’s AleSchmidt Oktoberfest Returns to Shelves

SAN DIEGO – Fans of AleSmith Brewing Company’s seasonal Märzen lager can rejoice as they get a head start on Oktoberfest flavors with the return of the brewery’s coveted AleSchmidt Oktoberfest! By popular demand, the brewery has decided to release its beloved Märzen-style creation two months earlier than previous years, bestowing lovers of the German-style lager more time to sip and savor their favorite limited-release brew.

“AleSchmidt is the perfect beer to round out the summer and get you ready for fall,” says Peter Cronin, Quality Manager at AleSmith. “It’s clean, toasty and elegant.”

Clocking in at 5.5% ABV, AleSmith’s take on this classic has become a seasonal staple comprised of a fresh, polished and toasty malt character. The original German-style, amber lager emerged in Germany and Austria hundreds of years ago, though it was made famous for being served at Munich’s Oktoberfest celebration starting in 1872. AleSmith pays homage to the classic style with rich malt complexities that complement the brew’s characteristic clean hop bitterness and toasted aroma.

AleSchmidt Oktoberfest is available in 6-packs of 12-oz. cans at select retailers across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin. It will also be available in Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Japan, Korea and Mexico. Find the retailer nearest you by visiting AleSmith’s beer finder: https://alesmith.com/find-our-beer/

ABV 5.5%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

