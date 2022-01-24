AleSmith Revs Its Engine with First Speedway Stout Variant: Double Fudge

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is going full speed ahead with the release of their first Speedway Stout variant of the year within the brewery’s quarterly series. The Double Fudge edition will be available through the month of January and February in 16-oz. can 4-packs.

Stout seekers can revel in this special edition of AleSmith’s signature imperial stout, featuring a decadent amount of Dominican cacao nibs, cocoa powder and Madagascar vanilla beans, intertwined with roasted coffee from Ryan Bros. Notes of chocolate and roast work together to showcase an indulgent experience.

“Our Double Fudge edition of Speedway Stout features the many layers of chocolate flavors through the unadulterated and raw earthy characteristics of cacao nibs from the Dominican Republic as well as the refined and balanced attributes from Dutched cocoa powder,” says Anthony Chen, Head Brewer at AleSmith. “We paired with our good friends at Ryan Bros. to collaborate on a unique blend of coffee featuring bold chocolate notes and subtle bright fruit characteristics to complement and enhance the chocolatiness in this mocha-inspired mid-winter edition of Speedway Stout,” Chen adds.

For those unfamiliar with AleSmith’s original Speedway Stout, it is best characterized by dominant chocolate and roasted malts supported by notes of dark fruit, toffee, and caramel. A healthy dose of locally roasted coffee added to each batch brings out the beer’s dark chocolate flavors and enhances its drinkability. Despite its intensity, Speedway Stout’s fine carbonation and creamy mouthfeel make it very smooth and surprisingly easy to drink.

Ready, set, full speed ahead! Get your hands on the Speedway Stout Double Fudge Edition release January through February at select distributors nationwide, plus on-draft at AleSmith’s tasting room in San Diego.

ABV: 12%

