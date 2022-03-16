AleSmith Releases Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is adding a non-alcoholic beer to their lineup for 2022. With the increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages, AleSmith is expanding their innovation line to brew non-alcoholic beers, kicking it off with their Non-Alcoholic IPA, available in 12oz can 6-packs.

The non-alcoholic IPA caters to the wellness-focused, beer-drinker looking for a refreshing alternative. Brewed to IPA perfection, this release provides moderation while still maintaining the taste and experience of a quality craft beer. AleSmith Non-Alcoholic IPA delivers citrusy hop notes and aromas that is balanced with a great mouthfeel and solid bitterness on the finish.

“The Non-Alcoholic Craft Brew segment is underrepresented by local and regional brewers; we are excited to jump in with the IPA as our first innovation and plans for more to come,” states Brandon Richards, President at AleSmith Brewing Company.

AleSmith is one of the first San Diego-based breweries to try a non-alcoholic option. Beginning in March, get your hands on this brew by visiting the AleSmith tasting room or by checking out AleSmith’s ordering page. For a limited time, receive free shipping on the purchase of two or more 6-packs.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

For More Information:

https://alesmith.com/