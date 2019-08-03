AleSmith Brewing Company to Release Several Beers for 24th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO – AleSmith Brewing Company will once again be sharing its appreciation for the arts with a weekend of special events showcasing an extensive list of local San Diego artists. The celebration will take place from Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th, featuring an art exhibition, live music, and the release of several new AleSmith beers. The brewery will also host a special CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery pairing event, as well as a barrel-aged beer education.

The weekend will be highlighted by a host of collaboration beers developed in partnership with some of AleSmith’s favorite food and beverage purveyors. The four anniversary Small Batch Series beers were inspired respectively by Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, The Cravory, Extraordinary Desserts, and Malahat Spirits. Original AleSmith owner, and current brewer at Gravity Heights, Skip Virgilio, also partnered with the brewery to create four barrel-aged variations of OG Barleywine, each aged in a different barrel for over a year. The one collaboration that reaches outside of San Diego is Coastal Connect, a New Zealand-style pilsner developed with Faction Brewing that will be available for distribution throughout the United States. Well-known for their barrel-aging program, the brewery will also release a new vintage of its world-renowned Barrel-Aged Speedway Stout.

AleSmith 24th Anniversary Beer Releases:

Coastal Connect (New Zealand-style Pilsner with Faction Brewing)

Local Perc (coffee IPA with Bird Rock Coffee Roasters)

Crave of Wonders (tangerine Blonde with The Cravory)

Shan-Guava (guava IPA with Extraordinary Desserts)

Spirited Crew (barrel-aged Dunkles Bock with Malahat Spirits)

OG Barleywine aged in bourbon barrels (Gravity Heights )

OG Barleywine aged in peach sherry barrels (Gravity Heights )

OG Barleywine aged in cognac barrels (Gravity Heights )

OG Barleywine aged in Islay scotch barrels (Gravity Heights )

2019 Barrel-Aged Speedway Stout

The anniversary celebration kicks off on Friday, August 9th with a sold out CheeseSmith and AleSmith Beer Pairing, which will include five artisan cheeses accompanied by featured brews. AleSmith owner, Peter Zien, is also the cheese monger and owner of CheeseSmith, a highly anticipated project housed at the brewery. On Saturday, August 10th and Sunday, August 11th, the AleSmith tasting room will be taken over by over 40 local artists exhibiting and selling their work. Attendance is free and includes live musical performances byDisappointing Joseph and weekend headliner, Sully & The Souljahs on Saturday, followed by The Walter Brothers and Glass Radio on Sunday. On Sunday, August 11th, Quality Supervisor, Peter Cronin, will also lead a ticketed sensory experience of eight barrel-aged beers, allowing participants to taste and learn how aging the same beer in different barrels and for varying lengths of time can affect the resulting beer.

AleSmith Owner, Peter Zien, remarked on the occasion by saying, “What I love about this annual celebration is how we’re able to really focus on our hometown of San Diego by collaborating with local artists who draw their inspiration from this city, just like we do. AleSmith was born in San Diego’s laid-back, coastal environment, so it’s important for us to pay tribute to our heritage.”

EVENT DETAILS:

What: AleSmith 24th Anniversary: Art, Music, and Craft Beer Festival

When: Friday, August 9th – Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Where: AleSmith Brewing Company

9990 AleSmith Court

San Diego, CA 92126

Full details on the weekend’s festivities, including ticket information, can be found at www.alesmith.com/24years.

About Alesmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the 6th Best Brewery in the World in 2018. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 24th year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394 is distributed in 28 U.S. states and 8 countries.