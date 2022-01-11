AleSmith Brewing Company is Having Fun with New Seasonal IPA

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the first of three limited-release, seasonal beers, Funwave Hazy IPA. Launching in 16 oz. can 6-packs, this fresh addition to AleSmith’s line-up will be available beginning in January through April. Remind your tastebuds to pack their bags and get ready to ride the wave of unforgettable flavor.

Brewed with generous amounts of Vic Secret hops and accompanied by the perfect amount of Citra hops, Funwave Hazy IPA presents unparalleled bursts of pineapple, passionfruit and mango. This smooth brew boasts tropical aromas interlaced with whispers of citrus, guaranteed to whisk you away on a journey of fun.

“Funwave showcases the awesome power of blending together American and Australian hops,” says Peter Cronin, Quality Manager for AleSmith Brewing. “I really enjoy the interplay between the orange and pine that Citra provides and the pineapple from Vic Secret. These aromas bring out the fun side in all of us, whether it’s enjoying a hike in the mountains, picking fresh fruit from an orchard, or heading to the beach, this brew is the ideal pairing,” Cronin adds.

Experience the fun and try Funwave by visiting AleSmith’s Tasting Room or by checking out the brewery’s Beer Finder to find a retailer closest to you!

ABV: 7.3%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the Top Brewer in California and the 4th Best Brewery in the World in 2017. AleSmith also received the Champion Brewery Award for the past three years at the San Diego International Beer Competition and was named Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2008. AleSmith is celebrating its 23rd year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith is currently ranked #9 out of 33,000+ breweries worldwide.

