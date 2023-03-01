AleSmith Brewing Company and Telluride Brewing Co. Team Up on New Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— AleSmith Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of West Peak West Coast IPA, a first-time collaboration with Telluride Brewing Co. This highly anticipated beer has an ABV of 6.75% and features Chinook, Cashmere, and Sabro hops.

West Peak IPA is bursting with flavor from the first sip. Bold and juicy with citrusy aromas of pine and tropical fruit that balance out the flavor profile. A mild bitterness provides the perfect base for its intense hoppy notes. On each sip, drinkers will be hit with a wave of hop-forward goodness that lingers on the palate.

The collaboration between AleSmith and Telluride began out of a mutual admiration for each other’s beers. Chris Fish and Charlie Ingram of Telluride Brewing are big fans of AleSmith and have called the brewery one of their favorites. After discussions about collaborating on a beer, the two breweries decided to combine their talents to create something unique – West Peak West Coast IPA was born!

For those who love IPAs, West Peak will not disappoint: it’s packed with intense hop flavors that any hophead can appreciate! We know craft beer lovers everywhere have been eagerly awaiting this beer so don’t miss your chance to get your hands on some—it won’t last long. West Peak IPA is available this month in 16oz 4-pack cans throughout Colorado and Arizona, along with being on tap at the AleSmith Tasting Room. Find the retailer nearest you by visiting AleSmith’s Beer Finder.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull and a 2022 Gold Medal for Wee Heavy at the World Beer Cup. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 21 U.S. states and nine countries.

About Telluride Brewing Company

Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour, Telluride Brewing has significantly expanded its operation, opened a Brew Pub at the base of the Telluride Ski Resort in Mountain Village, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown at World Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well as Bronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016 & 2021). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).

For More Information:

https://alesmith.com/west-peak-ipa-collaboration-with-telluride-brewing-co/