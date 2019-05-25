Alaskan Brewing Expands Distribution to Kansas

JUNEAU, Alaska – Jayhawkers will soon be able to enjoy award-winning beer from the Last Frontier as Juneau-based brewery Alaskan Brewing Co. expands its distribution into Kansas. Six varieties of Alaskan Brewing beers will make their appearance in Kansas beginning in May.

“It’s a long way from our brewery to Kansas, but we think people of the Great Plains will identify with our adventurous Alaskan spirit and our passion for independent, innovative brewing,” said Alaskan Brewing Co. Communications Manager Andy Kline. “We’re inspired by the beautiful state in which we live and brew, and we want to provide thirsty Kansans with a taste of Alaska. We are looking for a new type of beer drinker in this state- Alaskansans. That’s a thing, right?”

Alaskan Brewing Co. is partnering with the Kansas Craft Alliance (KCA), which includes Stratham Sales, Flint Hills Beverage, Crawford Sales Company, Eagle Beverage, House of Schwan Inc., City Beverage, O’Malley Beverage of Kansas, Seneca Wholesale, Wil Fischer Distributing of Kansas, Vidricksen Distributing, and Western Beverage to distribute brews across the Sunflower State.

“We are proud to partner with Alaskan Brewing and bring their amazing portfolio of beers to Kansas,” said Jerrod Nelsen, Director of Sales for the KCA. “We have been fans of Alaskan for many years and know our customers will enjoy the quality and heritage they offer. Much like the great state of Alaska, we look forward an exciting and adventurous partnership with these great people.”

Offerings in Kansas will include the mixed can variety 12-pack featuring the award-winning flagship, Amber, Husky IPA, Kölsch, and White, along with 6-packs of each style in cans. In addition, SMaSH Galaxy Double IPA will be available on draft, and the fabled Smoked Porter, the most award-winning beer at the Great American Beer Festival, will hit shelves in 22-ounce bottles.

The addition of Kansas marks the 23rd state where Alaskan beer is distributed. Last spring, Alaskan Brewing announced its expansion into the St. Louis area in Missouri. Along with the Kansas expansion, the brewery will also be headed into Kansas City and the remainder of Missouri.

About:

Alaskan Brewing Co. was founded in Juneau, Alaska, in 1986 by Marcy and Geoff Larson. Then 28, they solicited help from about 80 investors to form the country’s 67th independent brewery at the time, the first since prohibition in Juneau. Though founded in 1986, its history reaches back to the Gold Rush Era, from which many recipes draw inspiration.