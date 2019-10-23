Against the Grain Releases Bo & Luke Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Smoked Stout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Against the Grain’s award-winning bourbon barrel-aged smoked imperial stout, Bo & Luke is back for its 7th annual release. Bo & Luke is inspired by Kentucky bourbon and employs the essential ingredients in bourbon: barley, rye, and corn with the addition of cherry-wood smoked malt to create an imperial stout with a 13.0% ABV. The stout is then conditioned in freshly dumped bourbon barrels for three Kentucky months. The resulting beer is a dark and smoky imperial stout with notes of caramel, vanilla, and spice.

The 2019 Bo & Luke Bottle Release event will be held at Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse on November 2, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Bottles of Bo & Luke (750ml) and 4-packs that include three variants will be available for purchase. The 2019 Bo & Luke variants include Dirty Chai Latte, Coffee Inception, and Pumpkin Spice Latte. Past years Bo & Luke and variants will also be on draft during the event.

Squallis Puppeteers is the official Bo & Luke beneficiary. A portion of proceeds from the event, as well as proceeds from a silent auction, will benefit the local non-profit organization. Against the Grain will also donate five dollars for every patron wearing flannel or other themed Bo & Luke garb at the event.

About Against the Grain

Since the beginning, Against the Grain has thrown caution to the wind and made beer without convention. For Against the Grain founders, Sam J Cruz, Jerry Gnagy, Andrew Ott, and Adam Watson, beer has been about having fun and sharing it with the world. From day one, they have been committed to doing the extraordinary. The impossible even by making an array of beers that wowed drinkers of Louisville and the world alike in a time when grayscale beer flavor was popular belief. So in 2011, they opened Louisville’s first brewer owned-and-operated brewery, Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse in downtown Louisville, Ky. With a brewery in tow, they set out to change the belief that craft beers were for the few. No more stuffy beer nerds, sniffing and sipping. And no more obscure beer bars to taste aged imported ales! Great beer is for everyone, especially right here in Louisville. They committed to making a variety of world-class beer with varying styles and flavors, all packaged up with clever names to elicit smiles and fun that should accompany a great beer. They pride themselves in that it was made right here in Louisville, KY! So it comes as no surprise, they have realized their dream and Against The Grain has become a staple in downtown Louisville at Slugger Field, as well as the shelves of your local store adorned with their hilariously decorated cans.