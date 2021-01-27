Against the Grain Launches Hazy Pale Ale Named After Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loo-a-vuhl Pale Ale is the latest addition to Against the Grain’s package lineup. The hazy pale ale is inspired by the city of Louisville where the brewery is located. Loo-a-vuhl Pale launched last week and beer drinkers can expect to see it in Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana, Nebraska, and Wisconsin markets. Against the Grain has a beer finder on their website to locate on and off-premise locations where Against the Grain beer is sold.

Known for their irreverent humor and bold packaging, Loo-a-vuhl Pale cans feature one of Against the Grain’s signature cartoon personas — a stylized Hunter S. Thompson version of their Hop character, with artwork by Robby Davis. Against the Grain groups beers into six categories: Session, Hop, Whim, Malt, Dark, and Smoke. Hop represents all things hoppy.

Co-founder and visionary, Sam Cruz, said this about the creation of the new brand:

“We were inspired to make Loo-a-vuhl Pale by the notion that our great city needs to have a hoppy offering of its own. We channeled the weirdness and inspiration of Hunter S. Thompson, one of Louisville’s many hometown heroes. It only seemed fitting that the label should depict an interpretation of an iconic Hunter S. Thompson character. The name ‘Loo-a-vuhl Pale’ was inspired by our travels globally. We’re always asked how Louisville is pronounced. Our response is always, ‘Loo-a-vuhl.’ We wanted to name it after our city because we’ve been here for over a decade, impacting the beer industry globally. With all that’s happened in the last year, it has never been more apparent how important it is to stay committed and renew our commitment to our city’s great beer drinkers.”

Loo-a-vuhl Pale is hazy and bursting with tropical aroma, and it’s 5.5% ABV makes it an easy everyday drinking pale ale. A Beer will be sold in four-packs of 16 oz cans, as well as draft. For more information on the beer, visit https://atgbrewery.com/beer/loo-a-vuhl/.

Co-founder and brewmaster, Jerry Gnagy, said this about the beer:

“The flavor profile leans toward a fuller mouthfeel than our previously brewed pale ales with larger additions of flaked oats and oat malt while adding malted wheat, flaked wheat, and raw wheat to make it hazy. Subtle changes in brewing temperatures and techniques also enhance that protein-rich haze in this beer. The hop profile combines the classic American varieties of Cascade and Centennial, providing some citrus notes to ground us in the traditional pale ale. The additions of Grungiest in the whirlpool and Loral and Comet in the dry hop give a burst of herbaceousness along with aromas of tropical and stone fruits. The finish is clean and lasting without bitterness as only late addition hops were used, and the IBUs were kept to a minimum. I liked that it had a full flavor without being overly hoppy.”

About Against the Grain:

Since the beginning, Against the Grain has thrown caution to the wind and made beer without convention. For Against the Grain founders, Sam J Cruz, Jerry Gnagy, Andrew Ott, and Adam Watson, beer has been about having fun and sharing it with the world. From day one, they have been committed to doing the extraordinary. The impossible even by making an array of beers that wowed drinkers of Louisville and the world alike in a time when grayscale beer flavor was popular belief. So in 2011, they opened Louisville’s first brewer owned-and-operated brewery, Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse in downtown Louisville, Ky. With a brewery in tow, they set out to change the belief that craft beers were for the few. No more stuffy beer nerds, sniffing and sipping. And no more obscure beer bars to taste aged imported ales! Great beer is for everyone, especially right here in Louisville. They committed to making a variety of world-class beer with varying styles and flavors, all packaged up with clever names to elicit smiles and fun that should accompany a great beer. They pride themselves in that it was made right here in Louisville, KY! So it comes as no surprise, they have realized their dream and Against The Grain has become a staple in downtown Louisville at Slugger Field, as well as the shelves of your local store adorned with their hilariously decorated cans.