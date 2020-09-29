Abita Beer Launches New Year-Round Offering: Jockamo Juicy IPA

ABITA SPRINGS, La.– Louisiana’s original and largest craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company, is adding a new brew to its annual lineup. Jockamo Juicy IPA, a Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale that has an intense hop flavor and aroma, will be available beginning this week at retail locations.

“Our take on the IPA started over 12 years ago in 2008 when we originally released Jockamo, the first IPA crafted in Louisiana, to celebrate our rich and unique culture through the beer’s bold flavor” said David Blossman, President and CEO of Abita Brewing Company. “This new juicy style of Jockamo is an even bolder IPA, with intense hop flavors and aromas. Featuring brighter, more tropical tones, this beer pours a vivacious gold color with a distinguishing haze.”

“Jockamo Juicy IPA is the result of our brewing team testing new experimental hops and piloting numerous combinations and variations,” says Mark Wilson, Brewmaster of Abita Brewing Co. “We used this as an opportunity to highlight a blend of these experimental hops, in addition to Citra and Apollo hops, to give Jockamo its tropical-forward flavor and aroma.”

Jockamo Juicy IPA will be available in 6-packs of 12oz cans and draft in grocery stores, retailers and restaurants in Louisiana and throughout the Abita Brewing Company distribution network across the country.

Release: Year-Round beginning September 2020 Style: Double Dry Hopped Juicy IPA ABV: 6% IBU: 30 Hops: Citra, Apollo and a blend of experimental hops Availability: 6-packs of 12oz cans and draft

About Abita Brewing Company

Abita Brewing Company was founded in 1986 and continues to be Louisiana’s largest craft brewery. Nestled in the piney woods 30 miles north of New Orleans in Abita Springs, Louisiana, Abita’s state-of-the-art facility produces more than 125,000 barrels of beer and 13,500 barrels of soda per year. Made with only the finest ingredients, including the purest water directly from Abita Springs, Abita’s lagers and ales are brewed in small batches and hand-crafted by a team of dedicated brewers with only the highest ideals of quality. The brewing company features 13 year-round brews, including fan favorites Abita Amber, Purple Haze, and Louisiana exclusive The Boot, a line of seasonal brews and limited series, and craft sodas. Abita Brewing ranks 24th on the Brewers Association “Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewing Companies” 2019 list. Abita Brewing Company is privately owned and operated by Louisiana shareholders, many who have been with the company since day one.

