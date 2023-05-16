A New Classic: Coop Ale Works Releases Coop 66 Lager In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY— Just in time to kick off Summer 23’, COOP Ale Works is excited to announce that its new core beer, COOP 66 Lager, is now available for purchase in select retailers in Oklahoma. Paying homage to its Oklahoma roots and classic Americana, COOP 66 Lager follows suit behind COOP Ale Works’ year-round core lineup of beers such as F5, Ice Chest, Horny Toad, Native Amber, Saturday Siren and DNR.

“The development of a ‘go-to’ light lager has been a desired addition to our lineup for some time now,” said Head Brewer Blake Jarolim. “This beer is an ode to the shared familiarity of a piece of Oklahoma’s beloved history and the new enjoyment of a light lager we can proudly enjoy together. We wanted it to be something that any beer consumer could identify with and adopt into their refrigerator.”

COOP 66 Lager is a crisp and easygoing lager that is meant for any event. Whether it’s dinner with the in-laws, fishing, cookouts or hanging out by the lake, you can bring COOP 66 Lager along for the occasion. To celebrate the launch of COOP 66 Lager, COOP Ale Works is partnering with select bars across 23rd Street in downtown Oklahoma City to host the COOP 66 Bar Crawl to give beer fans alike the chance to try the lager and a chance to win a trip for two to the Great American Beer Festival Sept. 21-23 in Denver, Colorado.

To participate, consumers can visit the following locations and pick up their stamp book until May 21: Cookie’s, Ponyboy OKC, Guyutes, Blue Note Lounge, Byron’s Liquor Warehouse, Big Truck Tacos, Chick N Beer, Bar Next Door, The Bunker Club and the Pump Bar. Once you have your book filled out, head over to Bryon’s Liquor Warehouse to turn in your entry for the grand prize and receive a free pint glass while supplies last.

COOP 66 Lager is now available in select retailers across Oklahoma. Must be 21 and up to purchase COOP Ale Works products and participate in the COOP 66 Bar Crawl. Enjoy Responsibly.

About COOP Ale Works

COOP Ale Works is a craft brewery based in Oklahoma City dedicated to brewing full-flavored beers with the greatest attention to quality. Since 2009, COOP has created a core lineup of seven year-round beers, six seasonal beers and various limited and barrel-aged releases. COOP is dedicated to serving the community and finding at least one beer in their lineup for every beer drinker.

For More Information:

