8th Wonder Cannabis Debuts “Lil Bit” THC-Infused Seltzer

HOUSTON, Texas— 8th Wonder Cannabis is introducing Lil Bit to their growing line of canned cannabis beverages. The hemp-derived THC seltzer was developed as a bridge into the fast-growing world of cannabis. Lil Bit is a low dose, fast acting seltzer with mild and pleasant effects per single can serving. The design of the can is slim and short, and the fruity, bubbly, buzz-inducing beverage is perfect for getting a quick fix before a workout, cooling off during or after a pickleball match, or just soaking up some sun by the pool. Whatever it is you’re doing, have yourself a Lil Bit.

With two flavors out the gate, including Cherry Limeade and CannaBerry, the 7.5 fl. oz. non-alcoholic drinks are tasty and highly approachable with just 2 mg of THC in each can. Since the merger between Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder Brewery + Distillery + Cannabis, the team has been hard at work at developing new, high-quality products that are inclusive of all consumers with various levels of cannabis use and tolerance. Lil Bit’s low dose of THC means most consumers will be able to enjoy multiple cans of the seltzers to reach their optimum level of good feels in a responsible manner. And if you’re new to the wonderful world of cannabis, Lil Bit allows you to comfortably dip your toes in the water.

Lil Bit joins the ranks of its sibling-seltzers, Wonder Water, Trillionaire, Beach Break, and HOWDY. For those not familiar with HOWDY, it is another recently released non-alcoholic cannabis seltzer with cocktail inspired flavors (Ranch Water and Paloma) and a cosmic cowboy vibe. With 2.5 mg of THC per 12oz can, HOWDY was created to provide consumers with a safe, effective, and reliable way to experience cannabis-infused drinks socially at their own pace, sans hangover. The beverage, perfect for summer temps, is best served cold and with friends. 8W and BCH encourage all to sip responsibly, reminding customers that these cannabis seltzers do, in fact, contain hemp-derived THC and will show a positive result on a drug test.

“We are so excited to debut Lil Bit to our customers,” said Ryan Soroka, chief brand and marketing officer. “We think we hit the ball out of the park with our other THC seltzers, but we wanted to develop another drink with a lower dose of THC in a smaller can format that would allow consumers to enjoy a few over a drinking session. If your buddy brings a six pack of 8th Wonder beer over to watch the game, you can responsibly keep up with a few Lil Bit cans.”

“The introduction of Lil Bit is another huge milestone for 8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp,” says Ben Meggs, chief executive officer. “Bringing THC beverages to consumers is great, but it’s made even better when we can offer delicious, high-quality flavors and options for all to try, enjoy, and share. We’re ecstatic to get Lil Bit out to bars, restaurants, and select package stores throughout Houston, Austin, DFW, and San Antonio through Flood Distribution.”

About 8th Wonder Cannabis

8th Wonder Cannabis is changing the way Texans understand and access cannabis. The groundbreaking new brand formed by 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery and Bayou City Hemp Company will offer hemp, hops, beverages, and more as a brick-and-mortar dispensary, premier producer, and consumption lounge. 8th Wonder Cannabis’ first brick-and-mortar dispensary and lounge will be housed inside 8th Wonder Distillery at 2201 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77003, and is slated to open in the late fall of 2022. Additional storefronts are planned in cities throughout the state, while 8th Wonder Cannabis will also produce pioneering cannabis products to sell via partners nationwide.

About 8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery

8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery are Houston’s favorite purveyors of craft beer and spirits. Located in the heart of EaDo, 8th Wonder offers signature year-round, seasonal, and special release brews in addition to handcrafted spirits, plus its groundbreaking line of herbal seltzers including Delta-8 Wonder Water and CBD Wonder Water, the first of their kind in Texas. With a name that pays homage to the iconic Astrodome, 8th Wonder is nestled near three of Houston’s modern sports arenas, making it the ideal gathering place to root for the home team. 8th Wonder features a one-acre family- and dog-friendly backyard with colorful picnic tables and a rotating cast of Houston’s best food trucks.

About Bayou City Hemp Company

Launched in 2019, Bayou City Hemp Company is Texas’ leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a world-class facility and team that is scaled to ensure the highest standards, services, and goods are met from seed-to-shelf. The company has produced award-winning consumer packaged goods for its customers from gummy edibles and nano-shots to vape pens, additives, and seltzers. With a science based approach, Bayou City’s nano-emulsion technology is the core of their products’ innovation. The organization’s nano molecules are 1000x smaller than traditional cannabis distillate, which results in better taste, efficacy, and faster onset/bioavailability. Bayou City is focused on being the trusted source in creating and providing the highest quality and most reliable cannabis-derived products in the world, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, quality, and collaboration with its partners. As leaders and stewards of the cannabis industry in Texas, Bayou City strives to normalize and legitimize the industry through education and awareness.

For More Information:

https://8thwonder.com/